I often hear from people who suspect someone is spying in their inbox, tracking their phone or watching their security cams. You name it. Sometimes, I think there’s paranoia adding fuel to the fire. Others, I am sure the caller is right.

Now, tech leaves traces and I’ll walk you through finding them. Today, I’m going to cover your email.

Start here, eSleuth

Instead of walking you through the steps for each provider, I’ve put together the basics you can find in every email service.

Look for a section or tab containing your account or security settings.

Here, you’ll find a section where you can see recent login activity or login history. It’s usually called something like “Recent Activity,” “Security” or “Login History.”

Review the list of recent logins to your account. Do you see any locations or devices you know aren’t you?

“Who the heck is THAT?”

First, reality check time. Are you sure it wasn’t you? Maybe you checked your email from a friend’s house or are using a VPN, so your location shows up as a city across the country.

Still worried? Time to take action. Step 1: Change your email password. Step 2: Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for an extra step between your account and whoever is snooping.

What about your phone?

If you suspect someone has been poking around your smartphone, that leaves behind clues, too. Tap or click here for details.

Make me a promise. If everything is clear, be open to the possibility you were wrong!