Gas pump skimmers can steal your money – The easy way to spot them

You wouldn’t think your local gas station is a hotspot for cybercriminals. But you’d be wrong. These crafty thieves have been ripping people off for years at gas stations.

The common method is through card skimming and can be done in the blink of an eye. Criminals attach a card reading device to the pay point at the pump and capture your credit/debit card’s details. Tap or click here to see the difference between skimmers and shimmers.

Without even realizing that your card has been skimmed or cloned, the criminals can drain all your money from your account in a matter of minutes. Fortunately, there is a new way to spot these dangerous devices.

Here’s the backstory

Before we could swipe our card at the pump and fill the vehicle, we had to go into the store, stand in line and manually pay for the gas. That is if you remembered your pump number. Card readers on the pump allow us to pay, fill and drive away without having to walk any further than the pump itself.

But the convenience of doing so comes with technological dangers, like the card readers or card cloning devices that criminals use. The technology is hard to spot if you don’t know what to look for.

The best way to spot a tampered card reader or gas pump is to look at it thoroughly. Ensure that it hasn’t been opened and the security seal is intact and seems to be in good order. If concerned, touch the reader, and wiggle it around. If a piece of equipment comes off easily, it’s probably been tampered with. In some cases, criminals attach an identical reader over the real one.

There are apps to spot skimmers

Technology is used to steal your details, but it can also protect you from criminals. There are several apps to thwart skimmers, as criminals are getting more sophisticated in their methods. Recently criminals have used devices that emit radio signals, and an app can help you detect them.

For iOS

Card Skimmer Locator

The iOS app helps you find any card skimmers that are transmitting signals using Bluetooth Low Energy. “If the scan detects a possible skimmer, it will display a warning sign as well as the possible name of the skimmer,” the app explains.

It also cautions that you shouldn’t only rely on the application and use it in conjunction with other detection methods, as stated earlier in this article.

For Android

ATM Skimmer Detector

For Android users, ATM Skimmer Detector provides the same functionality as similar iOS versions. It also uses a Bluetooth signal to detect any potential card skimmers around you, not just at ATMs but also gas stations. When a skimmer is detected, the application pops up with a red warning message.

The FTC has also warned customers to be vigilant against card skimmers. “Criminals sell the stolen data or use it to buy things online. You won’t know your information has been stolen until you get your statement or an overdraft notice,” it warned.

