Taking screenshots on your Windows computer is easy with the built-in snipping tool. But it can also be dangerous due to a new snipping tool bug that could expose your PC to cyberattacks. Luckily, Microsoft just released an out-of-band security update to fix the flaw.

How the Acropalypse endangers your privacy

If you haven’t updated your Windows computer in the past week, you may be facing the Acropalypse vulnerability. This doomsday name refers to a vulnerability that affects the Snipping Tool in Windows 10 and 11.

This severe security issue may be present in some outdated versions of Windows, depending on your specific version and patch level. We’ll dive into the details later, but here’s what you need to know for now.

👺 Scary Consequences When you crop a picture before sharing it online, you expect only the visible parts to be seen. ⚠️ But the Acropalypse vulnerability lets tech-savvy people uncover the parts you meant to keep hidden, even though you cropped them out. 📸 Imagine you took a photo of yourself, but your child was in the background, so you cropped them out to protect their privacy. 👀 This snipping tool bug might allow people to see the original photo, including the part you cropped out. Bye-bye, privacy!

This problem affects Google Pixel’s Markup and Windows Snipping tools. Here are more details on Acropalypsse. Follow the steps below to protect your computer.

Spray away this snipping tool bug

On Friday, Microsoft released its official updates for the Windows 10 Snip & Sketch and Windows 11 Snipping Tool programs to resolve the Acropalypse flaw. Here are the versions you’ll have after installing this update:

Windows 11 Snipping Tool : version 11.2302.20.0.

: version 11.2302.20.0. Windows 10 Snip & Sketch: version 10.2008.3001.0.

To get this security update

Open the Microsoft Store and click Libary > Get Updates. This will automatically install the update.

You should constantly update your Windows operating system for the latest security patches and features.

To update Windows 10

Go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Download and install.

To update Windows 11

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates > Download and install now.

To be safe, avoid publicly sharing pictures you cropped in the past.

