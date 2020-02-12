In the early days of the internet, there were tons of generic viruses out there. These days, threats are more sophisticated and target victims in specific ways.

Ransomware, adware and spyware are just a few things we need to watch for. Tap or click here to find out how this new ransomware can lock you out of your PC.

Well, it’s time to party like it’s 1999. A new, old-school virus is making the rounds and it’s super dangerous.

Stay away from the KBOT

A new malware variant was recently discovered that is being spread through malicious code injected into Windows executable files. It works the same way old-school viruses did back in the day.

Researchers with Kaspersky discovered the malware and named it KBOT. It can infect your computer through the internet, a local network or from infected external media like a removable drive. Once your device is infected, the malware writes itself to Startup and the Task Scheduler.

Here’s the frightening news. If your device is exposed to KBOT, the cybercriminals behind it can steal online credentials to all of your accounts, take files stored on your device, drain your bank accounts and more.

The KBOT virus poses a serious threat because it is able to spread quickly in the system and on the local network by infecting executable files with no possibility of recovery. “ Kaspersky

The researchers continued, explaining KBOT significantly slows down your system and lets hackers control your computer via remote desktop sessions. This allows them to steal your personal data and your banking information.

How to keep viruses off your device

Be cautious with links

One way KBOT is infecting victims’ devices is through spoofed websites. Criminals are creating these sites that are injected with malicious code and they get you there through phishing emails.

That’s why it’s critical to avoid clicking on links found in unsolicited emails or text messages. They could be part of an elaborate phishing scam that leads to infecting your device with KBOT malware. Tap or click here to find out how to spot a phishing email.

Use strong security software

With so many threats online, it’s important to have strong security software on all of your devices. Without it, you’re a sitting duck for malware and other threats.

There are some companies that offer complete protection across all your devices, while others are only available on certain gadgets. For a little help, tap or click here for ways to keep hackers out of your tech.

Back up your important files

If your device gets infected with ransomware or a file-stealing virus like KBOT, it’s a good idea to have a backup of all your critical files. That way you won’t have to pay a ransom to get access to your own data.

And, if your gadget gets overrun with a virus that can’t be removed, you might need to wipe the device clean or get a new one altogether. If you have a backup of the files you need most, you can walk away from the old device and still have what’s important.

