Our homes are filled with smart tech these days: You may love the convenience of spotting packages from video doorbells or asking Siri how many fluid ounces are in a cup (it’s eight!). But in return for convenience, you have to make some trades, including your contact information.

And if things go wrong, privacy quickly goes out the window. But let’s look beyond scary headlines and check what you can do to keep your home smart and safe.

At-risk smart devices get hacked more easily

Poor security may allow determined hackers to access smart devices within range and spy on your data or check out your activity history.

Hackers lurking in nearby cars aren’t very common, but with smart devices controlling things like our door locks and garage doors, you’ll want to prevent any external connections.

Staying safe: Always use an encrypted Wi-Fi network with a strong password, which stops most hackers better than a brick wall. Keep your devices and their corresponding apps regularly updated.

Also, watch for terms like “Matter” and “Thread,” which are newer protocols decked out with the latest encryption and security connections.

Voice assistants hold onto your voice recordings (all of them)

Here’s the big one: Voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri can respond to voice commands and readily control your smart devices with the right connections.

But those apps record and keep whatever you say after the wake word for further analysis. Yep, that includes conversations it may hear for at least a few seconds. This practice helps make voice assistants more accurate, but it gives a lot of people privacy shivers.

Staying safe: Common smart assistants offer handy settings that allow you to choose when voice recordings are deleted and if they’re saved or used at all.

Ensure your assistant is appropriately forgetful with a simple setting check and provide updates (see below for a guide to see just how easy it is with apps like Alexa).

Devices like cams can spy on you

Worried about companies or hackers spying on you or listening through a microphone from smart gadgets? It’s a common fear, although still unlikely unless there’s a successful hacking attempt or you buy a used smart device that’s improperly wiped.

The latest generations of smart devices have built-in ways to prevent this kind of spying so you can keep them in your home (and even your bedroom) without worrying about someone taking a nonconsensual peek.

Staying safe: Find the mute button and camera shutter on your smart speakers, cams and displays. They’re typically marked in red or with mute mic icons. All relevant devices from the last several years should have these features — although placement will vary, so whip out your owner’s manual if needed.

Then you can ensure privacy whenever you want with the touch of a button. And please don’t buy used smart devices from eBay or other sources, no matter how good the deal is.

So what ARE the best smart devices for privacy?

Stay wary of: Brands that don’t treat your private data well (Mozilla’s Privacy Not Included Foundation has a running list of how devices are performing), as well as equipment like smart workout machines, smart pet feeders or pet cams.

Sorry Fido, but these devices tend to harvest lots of data without providing much security in return, at least for now. Cheap devices, in general, have worse security, so stay away from off-brands. Oh, and watch out for smart lights that can sync with your music or videos. While cool, they could give hackers an extra way to spy.

Instead, go with: Brands with clear privacy policies, upfront information about security and promises never to share your data with third parties.

Choose new, well-encrypted devices like video doorbells, smart speakers with easy toggles to switch off mics or cameras, smart thermostats from reliable brands, and, of course, Wi-Fi routers with the latest WPA3 encryption. Remember to watch for those Matter and Thread labels.

Safety in action

Alexa is great to have in your home to help with smart devices. But as we mentioned earlier, she’s always listening. Here’s how to boost protection.

Open the Alexa app .

. Select More on the bottom right.

on the bottom right. Select Settings .

. Go to Alexa Privacy .

. Select Manage Your Alexa Data.

Now you can slide the toggle next to Enable deletion by voice to the right to use this feature. It allows you to delete recordings by saying, “Alexa, delete what I just said,” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today.”

You can also choose how long to save voice recordings. For the strongest protection, select Don’t save recordings.

Check out all of the options on the Alexa Privacy page and change whatever setting you feel works for you for better privacy and security.

Have a different voice in your speaker? That’s no problem: Most voice assistants have very similar options in their settings. Privacy woes won’t surprise you with at-home tweaks like these, keeping your data where it belongs!

Smart home safety checks

Safety Check No. 1: Get those devices and passwords updated!

Hackers won’t be able to mess with smart devices if you keep them encrypted and protected with passwords on your apps and Wi-Fi router. If it’s been a while, check all your smart home apps for the latest versions and push any available updates — these can include critical security improvements.

Safety Check No. 2: Enable auto-delete for voice assistants

Voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant have a terrible habit of keeping track of what you say for later analysis. If that creeps you out, head into settings and look for privacy voice settings: You can automatically and regularly delete your commands from the cloud.

Safety Check No. 3: Memorize your mic and cam switches!

Smart speakers and displays manage your favorite playlists, instructional videos, and even voice chats with friends. But if you’re worried about accidental/intentional eavesdropping, find and use the mic mute and camera shutter buttons on your devices.

All newer models should have these buttons, and it’s guaranteed talk-to-the-hand privacy for as long as you want.

Safety Check No. 4: Reset your shared devices after a breakup

It sucks, but you really don’t want any exes having access to parts of your smart home. If you’re splitting up with someone who could use your devices or account info, it’s time for a reset (literally).

Wipe your devices, remove them from your smart home platform, create a new account, and add devices back in with new passwords wherever possible.

See? Smart home dangers don’t stand a chance — if you’re prepared. Keep tech terrors at bay by staying on top of my latest smart home warnings.