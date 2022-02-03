DIY projects have gotten incredibly popular during the pandemic. Folks are posting videos of themselves crafting slime — and sometimes spilling it everywhere. Some people are creating their own robots, NFTs and more.

Many others are setting up security systems in their homes. If you want to start, or even just beef up your existing security system, we recommend our sponsor SimpliSafe. Its setup is famously easy to install yourself, but if you need some extra help, you’re in luck.

If you buy a security system through SimpliSafe, you can get pros to your home from either HelloTech or OnTech, depending on your package. If you want to make sure everything is set up perfectly, they’ve got you covered. SimpliSafe is here for everyone, from DIY lovers to those of us who need some extra help.

All you need to know

If you’re new to SimpliSafe, here’s a quick overview. The company offers four different plans:

Self-Monitoring with Camera Recording : $9.99/mo

: $9.99/mo Standard Monitoring Plan : $17.99/mo

: $17.99/mo Interactive Monitoring Plan : $27.99/mo

: $27.99/mo Unmonitored: No monthly fee

With the unmonitored plan, you need to keep track of your system yourself. You can access basic features through your internet or cellular connection. We recommend using one of the paid plans, though. Here’s why.

Unmonitored security is like having a gun with no bullets. It seems effective at first glance … but it doesn’t do much good in practice. If you want to learn more about each plan, check out SimpliSafe’s in-depth guide.

Or you can just take a glance at this helpful chart:

So, let’s say you pick your plan and you’re raring to go. You’re ready to protect your home but want to call in the professionals. You ask SimpliSafe to send someone to your home to set it up.

They’ll say, “Sure” and reach out to third-party repair experts from either HelloTech or OnTech. I called SimpliSafe and asked if customers can know ahead of time which company they’ll get help from. The person I spoke with said it depends on your plan.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “How much will this cost?”

It can cost a pretty penny to have someone install a security system in your home. But as Kim always says, you get what you pay for. When it comes to at-home installation, the company you get help from depends on your products.

Here are the prices for OnTech:

Door lock installation : $99.99

: $99.99 Indoor cam installation : $99.99

: $99.99 Outdoor cam installation : $99.99

: $99.99 Video doorbell installation : $99.99

: $99.99 10-piece accessory installation : $99.99

: $99.99 15-piece accessory installation : $129.99

: $129.99 20-piece accessory installation : $149.99

: $149.99 25-piece accessory installation : $169.99

: $169.99 30-piece accessory installation : $199.99

: $199.99 Smoke detector installation (up to three devices) : $99.99

: $99.99 Carbon monoxide detector installation (up to three devices): $99.99



Here are the prices for HelloTech:

Home security installation : starts at $99

: starts at $99 Video doorbell install ation: starts at $99

ation: starts at $99 Outdoor weatherized camera kit installation : starts at $99

: starts at $99 Smart lock installation: starts at $99



Obviously, you can save some cash by doing it yourself or asking a tech-savvy friend to help out. It’s pretty easy to set up, after all. But we wanted to put together this handy resource for anyone considering hiring professionals to set up SimpliSafe in their home.

SimpliSafe is an award-winning home security system, so you know it’s engineered with the latest technology you want to keep your family safe. But what really sets SimpliSafe apart is its people: Highly trained security experts who are always there for you when you need them most.

When you need them most, SimpliSafe is there 24/7 with experts trained to not only keep you safe but to make you feel safe. It’s one of the many reasons U.S. News recently called SimpliSafe “the best home security of 2021.”

For a limited time, save 20% on your SimpliSafe security system, and get your first month free when you sign up for Interactive Monitoring.