I’ve been warning you for months to avoid anything claiming to be an official ChatGPT app since it wasn’t here yet. Good news: The ChatGPT app is now live, and you can download it … if you have an iPhone. (Open AI says the Android app is coming soon.)

Use this link. Yes, it’s legit. It’s free unless you add a monthly subscription to ChatGPT+ for $20. Most people can skip that.

So, what about all those fakes?

Many of the bogus ChatGPT apps are “fleecewear.” Nope, not a fuzzy sweater. Unlike typical malware that steals your info, fleecewear tricks you into spending money willingly.

Sometimes these apps charge for things other apps do for free or promise a free trial and then charge you immediately for a year subscription.

🎏 They’re fakes, like in a koi pond of four fish. You’ve got the A, B, C and D kois.

Check your phone for these apps

Cybersecurity company Sophos combed through Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store to find all the scummiest AI apps. They promise to work just like ChatGPT. Most do nothing but pummel you with ads. Watch out for these six lookalikes:

Chat GBT

GAl Assistant

Al Chat GBT – Open Chatbot App

Al Chat – Chatbot Al Assistant

Genie AI Chatbot

Al Chatbot – Open Chat Writer

Sophos says Genie AI Chatbot works without payment, but only for four daily searches. Then you’ll pay $7 a week or $70 a year. Btw, the company behind it made about $700K just last month from iPhone users. Yeah, I’m wondering why I didn’t think of that, too.

✅ One more important step: If you have one on your phone, you might be paying a subscription fee. Here’s how to do a quick check.