Work in one of these 10 fields? Scammers are targeting you

Scammers often have preferred targets. Whether a susceptible senior or someone who left their account exposed, they usually have the tools to rip them off.

But it’s not always about age or how tech-savvy you are. Sometimes working in a specific industry could put a target on your back.

Read on for 10 industries most impacted by cybercrime and what you can do about it if you work in one of them.

Here’s the backstory

There is no doubt that cybercrime is increasing globally. A study by Check Point Research discovered that organizations and companies in the U.S. are being attacked 868 times per week.

It is less than 1,198 attacks per organization globally, but it’s a steadily increasing number in traditional hacking attempts and ransomware.

In its latest research on the most attacked industries in the U.S., Check Point Research found that internet service providers and government websites are primary targets.

Here are the top 10 impacted industries in the U.S. through traditional hacking:

1. ISP/MSP

2. Government/Military

3. Education/Research

4. Healthcare

5. Communications

6. Finance/Banking

7. Insurance/Legal

8. Transportation

9. Utilities

10. Software vendor

However, the most attacked industries by ransomware in the U.S. are different. For example, healthcare facilities are lucrative targets based on the sheer volume of data and its importance.

The top 10 most attacked industries by ransomware in the U.S.:

1. Healthcare 2. Government/Military 3. Software vendor 4. Education/Research 5. Finance/Banking 6. Insurance/Legal 7. Hardware vendor 8. Manufacturing 9. Communications 10. Transportation

Ekram Ahmed, the spokesperson at Check Point Research, explains that outdated systems are often to blame for network intrusion.

“High demand for patient information and often-outdated systems are the key reasons healthcare is now the biggest target for hackers. Hospitals store an incredible amount of patient data. Confidential data is worth a lot of money to hackers who can sell it quickly, making the industry a growing target.”

What you can do about it

Ransomware is when cybercriminals get into your device or your company’s system and encrypt important files. They then demand a massive ransom if you want to access those files again.

But the FBI warns never to pay a ransom since there’s no guarantee you’ll get that access. I mean, we are dealing with criminals, so you can’t trust them.

The best way to avoid falling victim is to take security precautions. Here are some suggestions:

Don’t click on links or download attachments that you receive in unsolicited emails or text messages. They could be malicious.

Never give out personal information if you don’t trust the person or can’t verify their identity. Criminals only need your name, email address and telephone number to rip you off.

Use two-factor authentication (2FA) for better security.

