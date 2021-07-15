Ring just made its biggest security change in years – Here’s how to enable it

Ring cameras are incredibly useful to see what is going on in your house or in the backyard. By connecting them to your Wi-Fi network, you can see who is at the front door right from your mobile device.

Ring recently made some changes to how its devices work. In its latest update, the company made a big security feature available to all Ring customers. Keep reading to find out how to use it.

Here’s the backstory

Earlier this year, Ring rolled out a technical preview of its new encryption system in the U.S. After analyzing the data and tweaking some aspects, it is now available to Ring customers globally.

It is explained that encryption is by default activated when users upload their security recordings to the cloud. But the additional layer of end-to-end encryption means that user videos can only be viewed on enrolled devices.

“E2EE provides an additional, advanced encryption option to give customers even more control over who can view their videos. With video E2EE, only your enrolled mobile device has the special key needed to unlock these videos, designed so no one else can view your videos — not even Ring or Amazon,” the company explained in a blog.

How to set up Ring end-to-end encryption

It is not activated by default, so you have to opt-in for the added security. It is a bit of a process but worth the effort. Here’s how:

Make sure your Ring app is updated.

Open the Control Center in the Ring app.

in the Ring app. Tap Video Encryption , then Advanced Settings , and then tap Video End-to-End Encryption .

, then , and then tap . To proceed, tap Get Started and follow the in-app instructions to enroll your account.

and follow the in-app instructions to enroll your account. Generate a new password when asked, and then tap Enroll Mobile Devices .

. Tap Resume Setup and follow the in-app instructions.

and follow the in-app instructions. To enroll your Ring devices, tap Resume Setup and follow the on-screen instructions.

and follow the on-screen instructions. Finally, push the front button on your doorbell to complete the test and the setup.

Compatible Ring models and mobile devices

Not all Ring devices are compatible with the new end-to-end encryption. Your mobile phone needs to run on at least Android 8 or iOS 12, and the Ring app needs to be version 5.3.4.0 or higher. The following Ring devices are supported:

Video Doorbell Pro, Pro 2, Elite, and Wired

Spotlight Cam Wired and Cam Mount

Floodlight Cam (1st Gen), Wired Pro, and Wired Plus

Stick Up Cam Plug-In (3rd Gen)

Stick Up Cam Elite (2nd Gen) and Wired (2nd Gen)

