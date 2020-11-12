A defective batch of video doorbells is the latest gadget to be recalled for fire safety. In a notice filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, users are warned that incorrectly installing the doorbell can lead to overheating and burns.

Unlike with other safety recalls, the manufacturer isn’t asking for customers to return their devices. Instead, it’s urging users to follow its updated instruction manual to install the doorbell correctly. Tap or click here to see even more new CPSC recalls.

If you own an affected device, check to make sure you set it up correctly. You might have a fire hazard on your hands.

These Ring video doorbells might overheat if they were set up improperly

Ring, the home security startup owned by Amazon, filed an urgent notice with the CPSC after receiving 23 reports of its video doorbells catching fire and damaging property. The company also received eight reports of minor burns caused by overheating devices.

The issue affects 350,000 second-generation video doorbells sold from June through October of 2020. The devices themselves are not defective, but mounting them with any screws other than the short security screws included with the product could damage the battery.

Per the recall notice, Ring isn’t offering refunds or urging returns at this time. Instead, users should follow the company’s updated instruction manual to install the affected devices safely.

Is my Ring doorbell included in the recall?

To determine if your Ring doorbell is included in the recall, visit Ring’s support website here and look up your device’s serial number. You can find the serial number on the back of the doorbell itself or the back of the box it came in.

Ring has also reached out to customers that purchased affected devices, so check your inbox to see if you received an email with more details.

If your serial number is included in the recall, uninstall your video doorbell and follow the updated instructions from start to finish to set it back up. Again, you should only use the screws that come with the doorbell. Do not use third-party screws or screws of a different length.

