We’re always warning you about apps that could infect your device with malware. If you download a malicious app, it could cause tons of problems.

This is why we highly recommend staying away from third-party app stores and only downloading apps from official sites. Unfortunately, now that’s not even 100% guaranteed to be safe. Tap or click here to see if you’ve downloaded any of these malicious apps found on Google Play Store.

You’d think taking precautions and staying away from potentially malicious apps would be enough to stay safe, but not anymore! There’s actually a phone on the market that has a preinstalled malicious app. Even worse, removing it could break your phone.

Deleting this app could brick your device

Researchers at Malwarebytes are warning Android users about a phone that comes with a couple of shady apps already installed. The phone in question is the UMX U683CL. The phone runs the Android operating system (OS) and is a government-subsidized device for lower-income users.

Here’s what’s happening: There are two apps that are preinstalled on the UMX U683CL causing problems. One is called “Wireless Update” and it’s used to update the device’s OS. The problem is it also has the capability to auto-install other apps without the user’s consent.

Malwarebytes said the app is a variant of Adups, a China-based company that has been caught collecting user data, creating backdoors for mobile devices and developing auto-installers.

Once someone logs into the UMX device after unboxing it, the Wireless Update app starts auto-installing other apps. It doesn’t even ask the user for permission, which means there is no chance to decline to install an app or refuse to agree with its terms and conditions.

Any app installed by Wireless Update has the potential to infect the device with malware in future updates. The good news is Wireless Update can be uninstalled. The bad news is once you uninstall it, the phone will no longer receive updates to the OS.

But wait, there’s more

As if an updater app going rogue and installing apps that could infect your gadget with malware wasn’t bad enough, there’s another nefarious app preinstalled on the UMX device.

This one is the Settings app and it is described as “heavily-obfuscated malware” detected as “Android/Trojan.Dropper.Agent.UMX.” Malwarebytes said it’s basically malware disguised as a harmless Settings app, but it’s not harmless at all.

Making matters worse is the fact that you can’t uninstall the Settings app. If you try to uninstall it, your phone becomes unusable. That’s because the Settings app is the dashboard used to make changes to the device’s settings.

It’s best to just avoid this phone altogether. Obviously, you don’t want to purchase a device that comes with malicious apps preinstalled. So before you purchase your next phone, do a little research to make sure it’s up to snuff.