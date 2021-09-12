Secure email provider ProtonMail just passed user data to police

When you sign up for a free email account, that service comes at the cost of your privacy. Agreeing to the terms and conditions means your provider can track as much as they want, from financial records to private messages. Tap or click here to find out how much your email provider is collecting on you.

If you want to avoid this type of invasive surveillance, you may look for email providers that prioritize privacy. For a long time, ProtonMail was considered one of the safest email providers around. It claimed to be all about privacy and promised not to keep user records.

It turns out those promises were nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Recently, the company handed over sensitive customer information to French law enforcement officials. This leaves customers wondering how this is possible — and what sensitive data ProtonMail has been hiding.

“Your privacy comes first,” they said. Then the police came knocking

Many activists, journalists and privacy experts use ProtonMail for its end-to-end encrypted services. If you’re not familiar with encryption, it’s a security tool that disguises the content of your messages.

This way, creepy third parties can’t peek through your private emails. Only someone with a specific digital code can open the emails you send. Tap or click here to encrypt your email inbox.

People who seek anonymity have flocked to ProtonMail in the past. That’s because the company claimed it didn’t keep IP logs of its customers. Or, at least, it used to promise this on its website.

“By default, we do not keep any IP logs which can be linked to your anonymous email account,” its website used to say. According to MSN, the company deleted that promise from its website.

It’s a huge betrayal of trust. Think of it this way

Imagine you’re spending time with a trusted friend and you leave your bag with them. “Please don’t look through it,” you ask. Your friend crosses their heart. “Don’t worry. I’ll leave your bag alone,” your friend says. “I’ll also make sure no one else rifles through your belongings.”

When you return from the restroom, you see a huge group of people dumping the contents of your bag all over the table. You walk up to your friend and say, “You promised that you wouldn’t show anyone!” They hold their hands up and say, “When did I promise that?”

By deleting its promise from its website, ProtonMail is misleading users. It claimed not to keep IP logs — then acted like it never made that promise. ProtonMail fessed up in a blog post, but this is a reminder that free email providers that promise to protect you aren’t 100% trustworthy.

Why did ProtonMail do this?

While investigating a climate activist, French police found their email address, which was with ProtonMail. Officials told ProtonMail to cough up the IP information behind this address. That led to multiple arrests.

ProtonMail CEO and founder Andy Yen explained that his hands were tied:

Proton must comply with Swiss law. As soon as a crime is committed, privacy protections can be suspended and we're required by Swiss law to answer requests from Swiss authorities. — Andy Yen (@andyyen) September 5, 2021

This is a pretty big surprise for ProtonMail users. If you want to switch to a more secure email provider, we know of the perfect alternative.

Tech tip: How to bulk delete thousands of emails all at once

Like ProtonMail, StartMail is an encrypted and ad-free service. Here’s why we think it’s better

Our sponsor StartMail doesn’t analyze your emails. It offers a seven-day trial, along with an annual plan of $59.95 and 10 GB of storage. (Keep reading for a special discount.)

Many of ProtonMail’s features aren’t accessible through the free version. Its plan includes 5 GB of storage for about $58 per year. Basically, both services cost about the same … but StartMail has the benefit of not having a history of lying to users.

With StartMail, you can send encrypted emails with one click, even if the recipient doesn’t use encryption. And StartMail never scans or analyzes your emails. Best of all, when you delete an email, it’s gone — forever.

Don’t trust Big Tech with your data and privacy. Go to StartMail.com/Kim today for a seven-day free trial and 50% off your first year.

Keep reading

After years of saying otherwise, now we know Facebook can read your WhatsApp messages

There’s a hidden second message folder in Facebook – Here’s how to find it