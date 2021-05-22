Porch pirates are sneakier than ever! How to protect your packages

When you look at the news, it’s easy to feel like nothing on your porch is safe. Thieves will snatch Amazon packages, gift boxes and even beloved pets. One scumbag even kidnapped a cat straight from underneath the porch swing — or, rather, catnapped.

Now, get this: Some porch pirates will even dress up as delivery workers so their crimes fly under the radar. One porch pirate posed as an Amazon delivery driver, cruising through neighborhoods so he could steal packages without rousing suspicion, 6ABC reports.

Bottom line: Thieves have a diverse bag of tricks they use to steal your important stuff. Luckily, there are a few clever tools at your disposal, too.

1. Use a doorbell camera

Once you buy a smart doorbell camera, you’ll find they add a ton of value to your life. Firstly, they make you feel more secure when you’re away from home since you can check-in at any time.

But they can also deter criminals. Nothing says “Back off!” like a shining camera that makes it clear you’re monitoring your property. There’s a good chance a porch pirate — or even would-be burglar — might walk away once they see you’re protected.

Not only that, but a doorbell can also help you keep track of who comes and goes. For example, potential burglars often cruise neighborhoods, looking to get an idea of people’s schedules so they can pinpoint the best target. With a smart doorbell camera, you can keep track of suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Bottom line: If a bad guy knows you're watching him, he may be too spooked to carry out his plan. But, of course, that's not always the case, which is why we recommend taking this next step.

Bottom line: If a bad guy knows you’re watching him, he may be too spooked to carry out his plan. But, of course, that’s not always the case, which is why we recommend taking this next step.

2. Get a lockbox for your front porch if you have room

With so many people ordering online, delivery thefts are worsening. One clever way around this is to get a lockbox, a sturdy container that keeps prying hands away.

They’re pretty easy to use: Just install the box onto your porch through screws or bolts so they can’t be carried off. Next, you’ll place a lock on the hatch — it has to be unlocked for delivery people to drop in your boxes.

After they place their packages, they’ll close the lid and lock the box. (Most delivery workers will get the memo and be familiar with the sight, but if you want to be on the safe side, you can leave a note taped to the side. Something like, “Please drop the packages in here and lock it when you’re done!” Or you can buy and mount a handy sign asking them to use your lockbox.)

Prices vary depending on size, of course. For example, this wall-mounted locking mailbox costs you around $30, but you won’t be able to fit, say, a mini-refrigerator in it. But if you’re expecting envelopes and small packages, it’s perfect!

Here’s something that can fit that metaphorical mini-fridge … or any other important packages you might want to safely stash away before a stranger can get their grubby hands on them. This hefty lockbox can hold up to 45 gallons of storage. It’s durable and weather-resistant, meaning your boxes will be safe even if it rains or storms while you’re away.

If you have the space in front of your house, definitely consider buying a lockbox. It’s a simple solution to prevent people from getting into your packages. There are many great options on the market made out of steel, metals and other strong materials to protect your important deliveries.

3. Use Nextdoor to see if your neighbors are warning about this

Another good way to stay up-to-date is by checking in with your neighbors. One great way to do this is through Nextdoor, a social networking site that brings good, old-fashioned neighborhood chats into the digital space. You get in touch with you and the folks down the block or across the street so you can see what’s going on in your home’s vicinity.

You can search through active conversation threads on the app and find out if there have been any recent thefts in the area. It’s a good way to find out if there are sharks in the water.

After all, some neighborhoods have more intense thieves than others. For example, in Kim’s neighborhood, someone will follow a few minutes behind real Amazon delivery drivers, stealing the packages that were just dropped off. If people are talking about this in a Nextdoor forum, you’re getting a tip ahead of time so you can know to wait for your packages when they’re about to arrive.

Upgrade your home security

When you invest in a strong system, you’re saving yourself hundreds in the long run. Just think about all the costs of the packages you’ve lost. Those wasted dollars can really rack up over time.

When you invest in a strong system, you're saving yourself hundreds in the long run. Just think about all the costs of the packages you've lost. Those wasted dollars can really rack up over time.

