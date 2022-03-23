These apps collect the most private data from you

In today’s fast-paced digital world, no one has time to read the fine print. Many people click “Accept” without reading through the whole deal when downloading an app. The apps that collect the most private data love it when you agree to data collection without understanding what you give away.

That’s because they can collect tons of information, like your age, religion or biometrics. We recommend casting an analytical eye over an app’s “About” section before downloading. Otherwise, you might agree to give away private data.

Some quick background

For example, you could give away some of these data points by downloading certain apps:

Age and birthday

Email address

Location

Sexual identity

Religion

Salary

Biometrics

Biometrics is a pretty broad category. In this case, we’re referring to image recognition of your face. However, other apps can recognize objects in a photo, as well.

For instance, a recent study from Clario revealed that Uber, Airbnb, Facebook, Tinder, Grindr and TikTok all have image recognition features. Clario is a cybersecurity company from the United Arab Emirates. Its researchers analyzed the world’s most popular apps and what types of data these apps collected and stored in 2021.

They pinpointed the apps that collect the most private data

Get this: According to Clario’s research, social networking, dating and transportation apps led the way in data collection. Facebook, Tinder, Grindr, Uber and Instagram access the most data categories.

There were also a few surprising tidbits of information. For example, Facebook was the only app in the study to collect racial data. Also, Facebook, TikTok and eBay can recognize images in the backgrounds of any pictures you upload.

Here’s Clario’s guide to the different types of data apps can collect:

Of course, much of this depends on the permissions you allow for each app. Facebook, for example, lets you take back your privacy in a lot of ways. You just have to spend some time tweaking your settings to suit your preferences.

Here’s the main takeaway: If you don’t do your due diligence and restrict apps from collecting certain data points, you could be giving away private information. Before you download an app, read its description thoroughly to see the types of data it wants to access. Then, in Settings, make a few adjustments to protect your privacy.

Follow these guides to protect your privacy

