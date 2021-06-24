Can this new privacy-first search engine beat Google and DuckDuckGo?

Google is a major player when it comes to search engines. The tech giant is estimated to perform nearly 5.6 billion searches every day. Now that’s a lot!

The problem with Google is that it knows an incredible amount of information on all of its users. It’s the main reason many people are looking for alternatives to take back some of their privacy. Tap or click here for alternatives to Google for search, email, messaging and more.

There are also browsers out there that are more privacy-focused than Google. One such browser is called Brave. But the company isn’t stopping with its own browser. It’s now offering a privacy-focused search engine. Keep reading to find out how to use it.

Here’s the backstory

Brave has been around for some time. It’s best known as an alternative to Google’s Chrome if you are concerned about your online data and personal information. This week, however, the company launched head-first into giving people a secure way of searching.

Brave Search is now available in beta form, claiming to be the first independent privacy-focused search and browser alternative. The company explained that its new search engine is built on top of a completely independent index and doesn’t track users, searches or clicks.

“Brave Search is the industry’s most private engine, as well as the only independent search engine, giving users the control and confidence they seek in alternatives to big tech,” explained Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave, in a blog post.

How is it different from Google or Bing?

The biggest difference between Brave Search and others is that it focuses heavily on privacy. It actively blocks trackers and “other nasty stuff” from following you around the internet. In its announcement post, Brave outlined several aspects that set them apart.

With heightened privacy, there is no tracking or profiling of users.

Brave claims to put the user first and not advertising or data collection companies.

Brave has its own index for answering common queries privately without reliance on other providers.

The company will soon roll out ad-free paid and ad-supported search functions.

Taking a dig at Google, Brave claims that there are “no secret methods or algorithms to bias results.”

Integrating the Brave browser and Brave Search into one platform increases privacy.

“Brave Search offers a new way to get relevant results with a community-powered index, while guaranteeing privacy. Brave Search fills a clear void in the market today as millions of people have lost trust in the surveillance economy and actively seek solutions to be in control of their data,” Eich concluded.

If you have been looking for an alternative to Google while keeping an eye on privacy, give Brave Search a try.

