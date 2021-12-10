9 popular routers are at risk – See if yours is on the list

Your router is arguably the most critical component in your internet network. It serves as the primary point where all wireless devices connect and download information. A vulnerability in the router’s software could spell disaster. Tap or click here if you are sick of slow Wi-Fi speeds.

That’s why it’s critical to ensure your router has the latest firmware updates installed. It is one of the first protections against malware and hackers. But these updates only protect your router from known threats.

Fortunately, there are security researchers worldwide who work tirelessly to discover flaws and vulnerabilities before hackers exploit them. Read on to see how popular routers were recently found to have more than 200 security flaws collectively and how to protect yours.

Here’s the backstory

Security updates are regularly released for routers, mobile devices and computers. But a German IT magazine recently teamed up with security researchers and found multiple problems in popular routers.

CHIP looked at nine different popular routers, putting them all through rigorous tests. When the results were in, a shocking number of 226 security vulnerabilities were discovered.

Impacted routers include:

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

AVM FritzBox 7530 AX

AVM FritzBox 7590 AX

D-Link DIR-X5460

Edimax BR-6473AX

Linksys Velop MR9600

Netgear Nighthawk

AX12 Synology RT-2600ac

TP-Link Archer AX6000

While some routers only had a few vulnerabilities, the worst offenders were the TP-Link Archer AX6000 with 32 flaws and the Synology RT-2600ac with 30 flaws. The report didn’t detail exact vulnerabilities, but the publication did release the information to the router manufacturers.

What you can do about it

After the results were shared with the router manufacturers, all but one released security patches and firmware updates. To make it more difficult for hackers to access your network and personal information, there are a couple of things you can do.

The first step is to ensure your router has the most recent firmware update installed. Here’s how:

The process of securing your router will vary depending on the make and model. No two router manufacturers have the same dashboard, but the steps should all be similar.

First, you’ll need to get to your router admin page. This requires the IP address used by your router and the admin password. You can usually find these in the user guide for your router brand, but some sites can help you figure it out if you don’t have this information. Tap or click here for a list of default passwords for 548 router brands.

Once you’ve opened your router’s admin page, find a section called Advanced or Management to look for firmware updates. Download any updates available to bring your system up to date. If there is an option in your router settings that enables automatic updates, make sure to turn it on.

Another preventative measure to take is to change your router’s credentials. Never use the default username and passwords for routers. Default logins are only provided so that you can set up the router. You should always change the default login details ASAP.

If you have a router on this list, it’s a good idea to change your password now. Need help changing it? Tap or click here for our guide on finding your router’s password and how to change it.

