For some time now, Amazon’s Ring has been partnering with hundreds of police departments across the country. If a crime occurs near homes with Ring cameras, police can ask to look at video footage from them.

A new pilot program happening in Jackson, Mississippi, might be even more controversial. If users don’t opt-out, police will soon have access to live video feeds from Ring and other video doorbells whenever a crime is reported.

A surveillance state we’re helping to build

Over the next 45 days, police in Jackson, Mississippi, will open up what they’re calling the Real Time Crime Center. Under this pilot program, police access feeds from private surveillance cameras when a crime has been reported nearby.

If the 45-day trial is a success and the city chooses to expand the program, residents and businesses can opt to give police access to live streams from their smart home security systems like Ring cameras.

Residents installing more security cameras will save the city money and prevent it from spending its budget. Speaking to WLBT-TV, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba clarified that residents and businesses would be able to sign a waiver if they want to grant access to their security systems.

Plus, the use of cameras in residential areas would act as another deterrent to criminals.

This isn’t one of Ring’s official programs or partnerships, either. The trial will be limited to up to five city-owned and five privately-owned security systems at first but may expand if the program is deemed successful.

I don’t want police to access my cameras. What can I do?

The Ring app’s control center will let you toggle out of police requests. We’ll show you how to adjust your settings if you’d rather not participate.

Open the Ring app.

app. Open the settings menu by tapping the top left corner of the app.

menu by tapping the top left corner of the app. Select Control Center .

. Slide the toggle next to Video Requests to the left . This turns the feature off. ( Note : Video Requests are turned on in the default settings.)

to the . This turns the feature off. ( : Video Requests are turned on in the default settings.) You’ll see a verification message. Tap Yes, Disable Now.

That’s it, the Video Requests feature is now off. Don’t forget that if you post videos publicly on sites like Facebook, law enforcement will be able to see them.

