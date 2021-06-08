New podcast: A threat to your online security hiding in plain sight

Did you know a lot of hackers aren’t humans but automated invaders? That’s right. Bots can launch attacks on your personal devices, from your Amazon Echo to your personal computer. In the latest Kim Komando Explains, Kim dives into these big threats to your digital life.

Give it a listen while you’re driving, washing dishes or even sitting on your couch. You’ll learn a ton of valuable tips. Kim talks with Cequence Security hacker Jason Kent about how bots can cause serious damage in real life. For instance, did you know someone can manipulate your internet-connected gadgets to take over smart devices in your home?

This is seriously scary stuff you need to know about. Knowledge is power, and that’s the only way to protect yourself.

This episode is stuffed with some of the surprising methods hackers use to slip past your cybersecurity defenses. Kim and Jason will arm you with a ton of tips you can start using today. Here are some of the important topics you’ll learn about:

Making strong passwords : Kim and Jason share their tricks for crafting hard-to-crack passwords. They go over password managers, password books and even a surprising technique Jason uses to never forget his passwords. (This is something you can start ASAP.)

: Kim and Jason share their tricks for crafting hard-to-crack passwords. They go over password managers, password books and even a surprising technique Jason uses to never forget his passwords. (This is something you can start ASAP.) How the internet of things can compromise security : When you have devices connected to the internet, a single network breach could create a domino effect. Jason has a few real-life examples to share. You’ve got to look out for some of these!

: When you have devices connected to the internet, a single network breach could create a domino effect. Jason has a few real-life examples to share. You’ve got to look out for some of these! API definition: It’s a complicated topic, but API technologies are worth diving into. Jason breaks down the tech that will make you see your apps in an entirely new light.

It’s a complicated topic, but API technologies are worth diving into. Jason breaks down the tech that will make you see your apps in an entirely new light. Bots as a service : Service chatbots can be super helpful. Just think of how a chatbot AI can dole out refunds if you have a problem with an online order. But hackers can turn them into Trojan horses for data breaches.

: Service chatbots can be super helpful. Just think of how a chatbot AI can dole out refunds if you have a problem with an online order. But hackers can turn them into Trojan horses for data breaches. How to protect yourself: Kim and Jason have a ton of tricks that can save your digital life ahead of time. You’ve got to take precautions, so you don’t fall victim to a data breach.

There’s a lot more in store, too. Give it a listen and rate it five stars wherever you get your podcasts!