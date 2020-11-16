Stolen account credentials are easy to find if you know where to look, and logins for streaming services are among the most popular options for Dark Web buyers.

A notorious group of hackers recently shared a list of stolen credentials from one of the most popular free TV services on the web. If you’ve used the same password on this site since 2018, now’s the time to change it.

ShinyHunters are back in business

ShinyHunters are a hacking collective responsible for several high-profile data breaches. The group has sold and shared login information from hundreds of millions of people on Dark Web marketplaces while making tons of money along the way.

Their latest target appears to be none other than Pluto TV, a free streaming video service with 26.5 million users as of August 2020.

According to BleepingComputer, the hackers shared a database containing 3.2 million records on a Dark Web forum. Pluto TV does not ask for any payment information, but the leaked account data includes usernames, email addresses, hashed passwords, birthdays and IP addresses.

The data doesn’t appear to be new, with the latest entry dating back to 2018, but Pluto TV confirmed that the email addresses in a database sample are from actual users. The company has not explicitly confirmed the breach yet.

If the breach’s data is genuine, it’s safe to assume that ShinyHunters are telling the truth. Pluto TV users who opened accounts in 2018 and earlier should immediately reset their passwords to prevent their data from falling into the wrong hands.

I have a PlutoTV account. What can I do?

Resetting your PlutoTV password is the first step to protecting your data. Follow the steps below to create a new password and secure your account.

Log in to your PlutoTV account and click on the ACCOUNT icon found in the upper right corner. You may be asked to confirm your username and password. Click CHANGE PASSWORD or UPDATE EMAIL to update your information. If you are logged in but not seeing these options, click on the account icon again. Create a strong password that uses a combination of letters, numbers and symbols.

Once your password is reset, keep an eye on your email inbox for any suspicious messages. Even though Pluto TV didn’t have payment card data, email addresses and personal information are sought-after by scammers looking for new marks.

Here are some ways to avoid falling victim to phishing attempts:

Avoid opening emails from senders you don’t recognize.

Don’t click any external links in emails you receive. The same goes for email attachments. If you get an email from someone you know with either of these, confirm that they sent the message before clicking the link or downloading any files.

If you get an email with threatening language or pieces of your personal data, do not pay or respond. That only lets the scammers know that you’ll answer.

No matter how hard we try to protect our data, we can only control a small portion of our data. Information kept by service providers is out of our reach, and if one of them happens to fall, our data can easily be abused.

By staying proactive and using your best judgment, you’ll do more for your data than any online platform or security service.

