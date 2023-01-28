Password managers are a great way to keep track of all your online account credentials. But they are also a treasure trove of information for cybercriminals if they gain access. And that is exactly what hackers are after.

Read on to see how criminals target your most sensitive data and what you can do about it.

Here’s the backstory

Most password managers store your credentials in the cloud, which lets you access them from anywhere on multiple devices. Any cloud-based service is a prime target for hackers. The vulnerability of cloud-based password managers recently received some unwanted attention as hackers began targeting users.

Bitwarden is a popular option, but many people who recently performed a Google Search looking for the service were shown advertising for Bitward – Password Manager. The problem is that site is a spoofed version of the real deal. And it was created masterfully. It looks like the actual site and could easily fool anyone.

Those who clicked on the link in the Google Search result were redirected to bitwardenlogin.com. At first glance, that might seem legitimate. But the authentic URL is bitwarden.com, and the login page URL is vault.bitwarden.com.

According to BleepingComputer, “the phishing page will accept credentials and, once submitted, redirect users to the legitimate Bitwarden login page.” This was an attempt to steal the master passwords of legitimate Bitwarden users. Here’s what the spoofed login page looked like:

It looks exactly like the official Bitwarden login page. Fortunately, the fake web pages and the associated Google ads have since been removed. But several Reddit users were concerned at how challenging it has become to spot counterfeit URLs.

What you can do about it

Hackers going after password manager details present a difficult challenge. However, there are a few things that you can do to make it more difficult for them. The most crucial step is to change your passwords often, including the master password of your manager.

Ways to protect your online credentials:

Change your passwords regularly – Do this at least once every few months. If you haven’t done so, you should change your Bitwarden master password ASAP.

– Do this at least once every few months. If you haven’t done so, you should change your Bitwarden master password ASAP. Never use the same password for multiple accounts – Through a technique known as credential stuffing, hackers use the same stolen passwords on different services, hoping to find duplications.

– Through a technique known as credential stuffing, hackers use the same stolen passwords on different services, hoping to find duplications. Where available, always use two-factor authentication – This additional security measure makes it difficult for hackers to break into accounts without the security code sent to your phone or an authentication app.

– This additional security measure makes it difficult for hackers to break into accounts without the security code sent to your phone or an authentication app.

