Opt-Out Tuesday: How to remove your info from PeopleLookup

Crooks, hackers and scammers can access your information without using their technical know-how. All they need to do is turn to people search sites. You know, those sites that advertise their services for finding long-lost loved ones and relatives. Yeah, right!

People search sites scour public records to get information on you. This includes your full name, address, phone number, family history, employment information and more. Tap or click here for our mega roundup of people search sites and how to remove yourself from their databases.

For this entry in our weekly Opt-Out Tuesday series, we’ll show you how to remove yourself from PeopleLookup.

Avoid people search sites at all costs, especially if it costs you

Most people search sites feel scammy in nature. If there’s a fee, you may think you’re paying for one report and find that you’ve been roped into recurring charges.

Removing your details is key to taking back some privacy. But don’t pay to remove your information from any site. This process must be provided for free.

When removing your data from people search sites, be careful which links you click. They’re often ads that lead you to another site that requests payment. We’ll provide accurate links to remove yourself from these sites with each Opt-out Tuesday report.

Do you have older relatives who may not know about these sites? While you’re opting out yourself, why not do the same for them? Just type in their information as you would your own, and follow our steps to completion.

Don’t let people look you up with PeopleLookup

Sites like Peoplelookup.com get your information from court records, social media, police records, property records and forums. They also purchase information from data brokers.

People search sites typically offer you a way to opt out and remove your data, though it’s not always a simple process. PeopleLookup links you to an opt-out page via US Search. Here’s how to do it:

Go to ussearch.com/opt-out/submit

Enter your first and last name, state of residence and email address, and tap Continue .

. Find yourself in the list of results and tap Remove Record .

. You may need to scroll down and complete the verification process and select Verify .

. You’ll get an email verification. Check the information and select Confirm Email. You’ll be taken to a page that tells you you’re confirmed.

It will take some time for your information to be removed. Try the process again if your data is still there after a few weeks.

If you’re having problems removing yourself from the site, contact US Search by email at support@ussearch.com or call 888-712-0108.

