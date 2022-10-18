Opt-Out Tuesday: How to remove your info from InfoTracer

Companies are collecting data on you whenever you use the internet. This information is used to target you with ads or is sold to third parties. Either way, it’s bad news.

People search sites use public records to get information on you, which is available for anyone who wants to see it. Hackers, scammers, and jealous exes all are welcome when it comes to your data. Tap or click here for our growing list of invasive people search sites and what you can do about them.

For this week’s entry in our Opt-Out Tuesday series, we’ll show you how to remove yourself from InfoTracer.

Here’s the backstory

Don’t ever pay for any people search service. Most of these sites are scammy in nature. You may think you’re paying for one report and find that you’ve been roped into recurring charges.

Also, never pay to remove your information from any site. This process must be provided for free.

When removing your info from people search sites, be careful which links you click. They’re often ads that lead you to another site that requests payment. We’ll provide accurate links to remove yourself from these sites with each Opt-out Tuesday report.

Do you have older relatives who may not know about these sites? While you’re opting out yourself, why not do the same for them? Just type in their information as you would your own, and follow our steps to completion.

Everything in one place

InfoTracer boasts information beyond names, addresses, phone numbers, family histories and employment information. You can also get information on assets, birth certificates, political contributions and unclaimed money.

“With InfoTracer’s powerful search engine, tap into more than 5 billion records nationwide with a single search!” Scary stuff!

How to delete your information from InfoTracer

Go to infotracer.com/optout.

Enter your name and location and tap Submit.

Find your information in the list and check the box in the Select Record column.

column. Hit the Remove Data button in the Request to Remove my Data column.

button in the column. Enter your email address and write “ Please remove my data ” in the Comment field.

” in the Comment field. Complete the Captcha and hit Submit to get a verification email.

Tap Click Here in the email message to confirm your request.

in the email message to confirm your request. You’ll be taken to a final confirmation screen. Give it about a week for your information to be removed.

Fill out the contact form at infotracer.com/help or call 800-791-1427 if you need more help.

