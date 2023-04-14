All the tech sites are reporting how great the web browser Opera is because it now has both TikTok and a VPN built-in.

Here’s what they’re ignoring: Opera is owned by a Chinese company, and the majority shareholder is a Communist China-owned conglomerate.

Feeling confused? Opera was founded in 1995 in Norway. Many privacy-first companies are based in that part of the world. Fast forward to 2016 and Opera was sold to Golden Brick Silk Road Fund Management, a private equity firm based in China.

Its primary shareholder is China Merchants Group, a state-owned conglomerate. The fund’s investment focus is on technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, and it has invested in companies both in China and internationally.

A VPN is valuable for protecting your privacy, but the source matters. You can’t rely on any old VPN to keep you safe. In this case, they are getting everything you do on your device or computer. Definitely pass on this Chinese spy browsing bundle.

Shameless plug: If you need a VPN, free isn’t the way to go. You’ll pay for it one way or another. My pick is my sponsor ExpressVPN. You can use my link to get three months extra for free with a 12-month plan.