7 new iPhone security and privacy features you MUST use

Did you know that you can stop iPhone apps from asking you to rate and review?

The update to the update

iOS 15 came out last September with privacy features, camera upgrades, and more FaceTime tools and sharing options for streaming. iOS 15.4 rolled out this month, introducing the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask, new emojis, a gender-neutral voice for Siri and more.

iOS 15.4 also adds more security and privacy features.

AirTag anti-stalking notifications

In February, Apple announced that it was planning updates to make AirTags more secure. This followed documented incidents of the trackers being used to stalk people and even commit crimes.

The changes have arrived with iOS 15.4 and include the following:

When an AirTag is detected to be moving around with you, you’ll know it from the notification, “AirTag Found Moving With You.” This replaces the more generic “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert, which can apply to other Apple or third-party Find My network devices.

When setting up AirTags on your phone, you’ll get a warning that the device is locked to your ‌Apple ID‌ and that using it to track someone without their consent is a crime.

Notes can be added to saved passwords

If you use iCloud Keychain to secure your accounts, you can now add notes to your username, email and password entries:

Go to Settings > Passwords and authenticate yourself.

and authenticate yourself. Tap an account you want to add a note to.

Tap Add Notes and then Done when you’re finished.

You’ll get security alerts for weak passwords, but there are times when you can’t change them. You can disable these alerts:

Go to Settings > Passwords > Security Recommendations .

. Open an account and tap the X in the top-right corner of the security alert.

in the top-right corner of the security alert. Tap Hide in the pop-up that appears.

Bug fixes

The latest iOS update fixed the following issues:

Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers.

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped.

Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library.

Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app.

Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center.

Update your iPhone now

It takes just a few taps to update your iPhone. You can start by checking which version of iOS you’re running by going to Settings > General > About and looking next to Software Version.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

