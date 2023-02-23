Sure, your brother and mom are using your Netflix account. Who else could be stealing your service or personal data from the app?

The following is a modern-day horror story. It speaks to one fear many ordinary people have about their online accounts. Strangers getting their dirty little fingers into their streaming services, browsing history or email inboxes.

Check out the most terrifying thing we’ve heard all week below.

Check out this ultra-creepy Netflix hacker

One user reported their Netflix account showed a watch history they didn’t recognize. One day, they simply found that every episode of “Cocomelon” had been watched inexplicably. What exactly was going on?

You can check out the original tweet (and Netflix’s response!) here. Perhaps Netflix’s new security stance isn’t so outlandish after all.

someone hacked into my netflix account last month and watched every episode of cocomelon and then left me a note pic.twitter.com/QgmXJwVSWm — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 20, 2023

Things only got worse from then, however. After dropping by the My List page, they found something genuinely haunting waiting for them: a message, delivered through favorited titles the user didn’t add themselves.

It said, “Thanks for Everything,” “You,” and “Legend.” Talk about…weird.

Somebody in the Arabic Peninsula had accessed the account. The country Oman is halfway across the world. It wasn’t until the account holder got a notification about a new device login that she realized what was happening.

Has your Netflix account been hacked?

This story was one we seriously couldn’t believe. Netflix shares the following safety precautions you can take to keep your account secure:

Use a unique, strong password.

Actively sign out of unauthorized devices.

Be on the lookout for phishing sites and correspondence.

Always report suspicious activity you notice on your account.

