Updates can come out so quickly in the tech world that they make your head spin. But there’s one consistent update. Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday update is released on the second Tuesday of every month. The new update for May 2022 came out this week, and it’s pretty essential.

It fixes three zero-day vulnerabilities — one of which is an active threat. It fixes 75 flaws in total, including eight critical threats that let cybercriminals remotely influence your device’s code.

You might be reticent to update your computer due to issues in the past. For example, a recent Windows 11 update caused many people’s apps to crash. But for the sake of cybersecurity, you shouldn’t miss out on this critical update.

Here’s why

A few flaws on your Windows PC could put your digital world at risk. Security researchers found a spoofing vulnerability, 17 information disclosure vulnerabilities and six denial of service vulnerabilities.

This month’s Microsoft Patch Tuesday update fixes those flaws. It also halts 26 remote code execution vulnerabilities that hackers could use to run malicious code on your computer.

Oh, and this update also fixes four security bypass bugs. Hackers could use these weaknesses as an entry point for a malware attack, so you should update your computer ASAP.

If you really want to get into the weeds, here’s a list of every vulnerability this new update fixes.

Not the most engaging interface, but it gets the job done. | Screenshot from Microsoft

One of the most significant zero-day vulnerabilities fixed is CVE-2022-26925, which hackers could use for relay attacks. This flaw would allow hackers to connect to your interface and coerce your domain into authenticating them. It’s pretty complex. Long story short, this vulnerability is a big deal, so you should update ASAP.

How to download the Patch Tuesday update for May 2022

To update Windows 10, follow these steps:

Click Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. From there, go to Check for updates. If an update is available, you’ll see Download and install now. Select it to stay safe.

To update Windows 11, do this:

Click Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Keep reading

3 free downloads to protect your PC

X

5 types of cybersecurity threats you should know about