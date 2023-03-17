Microsoft routinely patches various products and services but usually focuses on the Windows operating system. March’s Patch Tuesday update is no different, and it fixes several flaws that hackers can exploit.

Read on to see what this update entails and how to get it.

Microsoft patches 83 flaws

February’s Patch Tuesday update fixed three zero-day exploits. While this month’s list includes fewer zero days, the total number of flaws is much higher. The March update corrects 83 vulnerabilities and spans several processes critical to Windows.

Two flaws are listed as critical, and 70 are listed as important, while the remaining are classified as unknown. In the notes, Microsoft explains that criminals can use the CVE-2023-23397 flaw in Microsoft Outlook to elevate privileges.

“External attackers could send specially crafted emails that will cause a connection from the victim to an external UNC location of attackers’ control. This will leak the Net-NTLMv2 hash of the victim to the attacker, who can then relay this to another service and authenticate as the victim,” Microsoft says.

How to update Microsoft Windows

You should frequently check your operating system to see if there are any updates available. The best way to protect against vulnerabilities is to set Windows to download updates automatically.

If you don’t use that setting, here’s how to manually update Windows 10:

Click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update .

> > > . Then select Check for updates. If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Even though this update is specifically for Windows 10, you might have missed a few patches on your Windows 11 computer.

Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> > > . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Remember that some updates require a restart, so save any work or open documents before you do so.

