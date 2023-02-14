If you or a loved one is on Medicare, we urge you to remain cautious if anybody calling for your information gives you trouble. An unscrupulous scam is making the rounds that you need to be aware of. Thieves are making phone calls pretending to be Medicare representatives. In reality, they’re trying to rip you off.

Check out one of the worst robocaller recordings we’ve ever heard below.

Would this scam call fool you?

This Medicare fraud call is making the rounds, and many people are angry.

On its surface, it sounds like a relatively harmless caller hoping to liberate your personal Medicare information. They should be fine if the receiver knows not to give out their Medicare or Social Security number.

Some older folks may not be as wise to their game, though. Scammers may also offer freebies like medical care they won’t have to pay for or prescriptions they don’t need.

Like a credit card, you should never feel pressured to give out personal information over the phone. Your medical records should only be shared with your doctor or Medicare provider.

The call linked above includes one of the biggest red flags to be wary of when receiving fraudulent Medicare calls: demanding the senior’s Medicare card number, often with little explanation. Weird caller ID monikers, unusual “identity verifications” and unfamiliar “refunds” might also clue you into ulterior motives on the other side.

These fake calls appear to spike around the annual Medicare Open Enrollment (MOE), which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 yearly. But they can happen at any time during the year. Scammers may ask for your valuable information under the guise of facilitating your continued service, but don’t be fooled.

Medicare recommends that subscribers never join a health or drug plan during a phone call they didn’t initiate. If you’re seeking coverage or other services, you or your loved one should always be the one to make the call.

How to spot potential Medicare scams and what to do next

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also has suggestions on how to handle potentially fake Medicare calls. Here are some tips:

Don’t trust the name displayed on your phone. Scammers can fake a caller ID.

Scammers can fake a caller ID. Hang up if anyone calls and asks for your Medicare, Social Security, or bank or credit card information. Legitimate Medicare employees have your Medicare number on file.

Legitimate Medicare employees have your Medicare number on file. Ignore threats to take away your benefits. If you qualify, your benefits can’t be taken away for not signing up for a plan.

If you qualify, your benefits can’t be taken away for not signing up for a plan. Don’t talk to anyone that suggests their plan is preferred by Medicare. The truth is that Medicare doesn’t endorse a specific plan.

The truth is that Medicare doesn’t endorse a specific plan. Get help dealing with Medicare fraud and abuse at smpresource.org.

dealing with Medicare fraud and abuse at smpresource.org. Visit the Eldercare Locator or call toll-free 1-800-677-1116 to find local resources that can give you more information about the different Medicare plans available.

To report someone pretending to be affiliated with Medicare and other Medicare scams, call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) and tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

