Getting your credit cards stolen is aggravating. Having your entire identity stolen is next-level awful … but what if a thief pretended they were you at the hospital?

It sounds stranger than fiction, but medical identity theft is no joke. A recent data breach at HCA Healthcare exposed the personal identification data of around 11 million patients — a hacker’s dream.

That wasn’t you in the ER?

Just how bad can things get? One woman realized something was up after receiving a text from a hospital. It said her ER wait time was extended, except … she wasn’t at this hospital or anywhere near it. She ignored it.

The next day, she got a call from the hospital staff to discuss her test results. Even though she reported the incident as fraudulent, she still got slapped with a bill for over $3,600. To get things corrected, the victim had to escalate things to the hospital’s privacy officer.

Signs and symptoms

How do you know you’re a victim of medical identity theft? One of the biggest signs is receiving a bill from your doctor or an Explanation of Benefits statement for health care services you didn’t get.

Another red flag: Calls from debt collectors about medical debt you don’t owe. Your credit report might also have medical debt collection notices listed. That’s a good reason to snag that free annual report.

On the insurance side, your health insurance company may notify you that you’ve hit your benefit limits when you know that’s not true. You could also be denied insurance coverage over a bogus pre-existing condition.

Build up your immunity

Medical identity theft is scary, and victims often don’t realize something is wrong until way too late.

Store hard copies of medical records and documents with personal identification information in a safe or lockbox.

Consider using a wallet tracker. If you carry your health insurance cards in your wallet, a tracker could help you pinpoint the location if it’s lost or stolen.

Call your health insurance company right away if you lose your ID cards.

Use a strong, unique password if you log into an online portal to view medical records from your doctor or hospital.

Remove prescription labels from empty bottles before you toss them. These labels have information that thieves could use.

Monitor your credit report to check for medical debt that’s not yours.

Babies, kids and older folks are prime targets for this stuff. Criminals are banking on no one realizing there’s a problem with their credit until they’re long gone. Pass this one to the people you care about.