May’s Patch Tuesday has arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited. Not only is the latest series of bug fixes one of the largest in Windows’ history, but we’re also eager to find out if Microsoft botched the release yet again.

That may sound a bit cynical, but can you really blame us? It’s not like the last few updates were exactly the smoothest affairs. Tap or click here to see how the last Windows update deleted users’ files.

If you’re hesitant to download the new Windows update, we understand. That said, keeping current with your updates is the best way to protect your system from cybersecurity threats. Here are all the pros and cons surrounding this update.

Windows update is here and it’s chock full of bug fixes

Microsoft has announced its latest patch for Windows 10: Version KB4556826. This release, part of the monthly Patch Tuesday series of updates, is the third-largest in Windows history — with fixes for 111 security bugs across 12 different products. Tap or click here to see how big the last major update was.

This beats out the previous Patch Tuesday updates from the past two months, which both fixed a similarly high number of bugs upon release. Why Microsoft has needed to patch such a comically large amount of bugs is unknown, but at least it appears to be aware of the issue.

This update, however, is not to be confused with the May 2020 update that Windows beta testers are writing rave reviews about. Tap or click here to see what that update will contain when it drops in late May.

Bugs fixed by the May Patch Tuesday update include several remote code execution flaws, as well as a security hole in Microsoft Edge’s PDF reading capabilities. All of these bugs could be potentially exploited by cybercriminals if not patched, which makes downloading the update extremely important.

To get it, just click the Start Menu on your PC and click on the gear icon to open Settings. Then, click on Update & Security. If the KB4556826 is available for you to download, you’ll see an alert at the top that says updates are ready for you. If you don’t see it, your system may have already installed it for you via automatic updates.

Squashing bugs and making new ones

What, did you think you were out of the woods that easily? Of course, there are bugs to consider in this new round of updates.

Some users are reporting that the Patch Tuesday update breaks their Windows search function, and describe a strange alert appearing when the glitch occurs. It’s a large, out-of-the-blue popup that says “This is taking too long to load” with a blank background and a ‘Refresh’ button. It also has a weird string of numbers at the bottom.

The glitch is so unusual that many users thought they were dealing with a virus at first. Fortunately, it’s just another lovely gift from Microsoft — free to enjoy with every copy of the Windows 10 update.

If you’re okay with bugs like this, the update won’t be so bad to install. If not, you’re putting your computer at risk by avoiding the update. It’s a kind of a rock-and-a-hard-place situation, but security is much more important than comfort. If only Microsoft understood that Windows users just want both.