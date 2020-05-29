It’s never a dull moment with Microsoft at the helm. Windows 10 users have been treated to a host of updates over the past few months — each with unique sets of glitches and issues. And now, the highly anticipated May 2020 update is finally here, and based on early tests and reviews, it might be one of the most stable releases yet.

The reason: Extra testing time. For a full six months after ending development, Microsoft gave beta access to a lucky group of testers, and until now, they haven’t seen any system-breaking glitches. What’s more, the update includes some critical enhancements and security features. Tap or click here to see what early adopters thought of the May 2020 update.

But let’s get to the point — you’re not just here to see the latest safety features and performance upgrades for Windows 10. You’re here to see if this new update has any glitches now that it has been released to the masses. As it turns out, folks, we have a definitive answer: Of course it does!

It’s one small step for improvement…

Microsoft has finally released its May 2020 update for Windows 10, and as expected, this one is a doozy. Not only does the update include a range of security updates and bug fixes, but it also includes several enhancements that can potentially speed up your computer.

One of the biggest changes in the new update deals with how indexing works. Indexing is essentially how your computer organizes and displays your files, and although it happens in the background, the process can slow your system down. The new indexing system lets Windows pause the process when you’re running low on resources like memory.

In addition to indexing changes, Cortana has also been given an upgrade. Microsoft’s virtual assistant is now able to be undocked from the taskbar, and you can ask her questions via typing instead of talking. Cortana is also much faster now and features more natural conversational skills. Tap or click here to see how the latest update improved Cortana.

Aside from these obvious changes, several under-the-hood processes have now taken effect as well. Multiple bug fixes from previous updates now come standard with the May 2020 update, and the same thing goes for security and exploit patches. Tap or click here to see what’s been fixed.

All in all, it appears to be a worthwhile update. But as with all Windows releases, you must way the pros and the cons before deciding to install. And by “cons,” we mean the myriad of glitches that Microsoft just can’t seem to shake.

…and one giant leap for glitchkind

Surprise! There are bugs in the new Windows update, and it seems that even six months of additional testing wasn’t enough to find them. Score one for the cynics, zip for the Microsoft hopefuls.

Microsoft has formally identified a whopping 10 different bugs affecting the May 2020 update, and is currently investigating fixes as installations grow.

The majority of these bugs center around PC accessories like Bluetooth mice and keyboards, as well as external desktop displays. When the glitches occur, it causes a conflict with the accessory’s drivers, which allow the computer to communicate with it.

These issues won’t affect you if you rely on a laptop PC with no external accessories, but for most Windows users, Microsoft is actually advising against updating if you have an at-risk peripheral.

Is this update worth installing or not!?

At this point, it’s up to you as a user. We tried to remain optimistic that this update would be mostly bug-free, but it looks like some things just stay the same no matter how much time passes.

If you are a PC laptop or tablet user that doesn’t rely on Bluetooth accessories like mice or keyboards, the update won’t throw you any curveballs. To download it, simply open your Start Menu, click Settings and open Update & Security. Click Check for Updates and follow the on-screen instructions to install.

Don’t forget to back up your system before going forward, either. Otherwise, you might end up losing your data if things go south. Tap or click here for the best way to back up all your critical files.

If you do use a wireless mouse, keyboard, or other at-risk accessories, you should follow Microsoft’s lead and wait. The company is advising against manual installations, which means it’ll likely have a fix before too long that can install as an automatic update. In this case, just wait for your computer to tell you an update is available.

Microsoft, we had high hopes for you. It’s a sad state of affairs, but at least the people without PC accessories seem to be enjoying the update quite a bit. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the rest of us can say the same.