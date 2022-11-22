Cybercriminals use every technique in their arsenal to infect your devices with malware. They do it to steal sensitive data or rip off your bank accounts. That’s why it’s best to avoid malware before it gets onto your gadget.

Thankfully all hope isn’t lost if your device does get infected. There are ways to remove it. Tap or click here for steps to remove malware from your phone or computer.

If you’re an Apple fan, you will be shocked that almost half of all Mac malware comes from one source. Keep reading for details on this disturbing fact and a few ways to protect your devices.

Here’s the backstory

Cybersecurity company Elastic Security Labs investigated where malware comes from and which machines it targets the most. Unsurprisingly, 54.4% of malware analyzed targeted Windows computers, while 39.4% aimed at Linux.

A mere 6.2% targeted macOS systems. However, the most surprising aspect is that almost half of all macOS malware comes from MacKeeper.

Elastic Security Labs explained that MacKeeper is a utility software suite for macOS designed to help optimize resources and monitor internal resources. The problem is criminals are abusing MacKeeper and its extensive permissions.

If you download MacKeeper, ensure you’re getting it from the official source and that it’s not a spoofed version. Also, be careful with updates. Ensure the updates are also from the official source and not one that could contain malware.

Taking a broader look at the malware landscape, it turns out that over 80% of malware are Trojans that masquerade as a specific app but pivot once installed.

The second most prominent type of malware is crypto miners which abuse a computer’s resources to mine cryptocurrency secretly. About 4% of malware is ransomware, which holds your files hostage until you pay a ransom, hoping to get them back.

What you can do about it

Malware is terrifying for anyone, but there are ways to stay safe. Take these precautions whether you have an iPhone, Android, Windows PC or macOS machine.

Over 30% of malware are credential access stealers. This malware targets your banking and social media credentials. So, where possible, enable two-factor authentication to add another login layer.

Before downloading an app from the official app store (whether Windows or macOS), check the reviews and comments. Users will often warn others if an app is malicious.

Don’t click on links or attachments you receive in unsolicited emails. They could be malicious, infect your device with malware and/or steal sensitive information.

Ensure your operating system and programs are updated to the latest version.

Always have a trusted antivirus program updated and running on all your devices. We recommend our sponsor, TotalAV. Right now, get an annual plan with TotalAV for only $19 at ProtectWithKim.com. That’s over 85% off the regular price!

Keep reading

Do this to see how much access your apps have to your computer

Here’s how to recover your account if you’re locked out of your Apple ID account