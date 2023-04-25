TikTok has been a hot topic with government officials for quite some time now. The app is based in China, and it’s feared that it gives your data to the Communist China government. Scary! But TikTok isn’t the only app with ties to China. Tap or click here for a list of Chinese apps you should delete ASAP.

But don’t stop there. It’s time to take control of your data and stop dangerous countries from getting their hands on it. The good news is that an online tool can now show where your apps are connecting to. If an app connects to a shady location, delete it!

Little Snitch Mini to the rescue

Little Snitch Mini is an application that allows Mac users to monitor and control network traffic on their computers. Developed by Objective Development, Little Snitch Mini provides an easy-to-use interface for monitoring and controlling network activity, helping you protect privacy and security online.

At its core, this tool is a firewall application that monitors all incoming and outgoing network connections on your Mac. Whenever an application on your computer attempts to access the internet, Little Snitch Mini pops up a notification that allows you to allow or deny the connection. This gives you control over what information your computer sends and receives.

One of the key features of Little Snitch Mini is its ability to detect and block connections to known servers with malware and spyware. By monitoring your network traffic in real time, it can identify and block connections to malicious servers, helping to keep your computer secure. But you’ll need to upgrade to premium to take advantage of these tools. More on that in a moment.

How to use Little Snitch Mini

The tool is relatively straightforward. Once you’ve installed Little Snitch Mini, it will automatically monitor your network traffic.

Whenever an application attempts to access the internet, it will display a notification that shows you which application is trying to connect, the address of the server it’s trying to connect to, and the type of connection it’s trying to make. You can choose to allow or deny the connection.

If you allow the connection, Little Snitch Mini will remember your choice and authorize the application to connect in the future without prompting you again. If you deny the connection, Little Snitch Mini will block the connection and prevent the application from accessing the internet.

Little Snitch Mini also includes several advanced features that let you fine-tune your network settings and customize the application to your needs. For example, you can set up custom rules that allow or deny connections based on specific criteria, such as the type of connection or the server’s IP address.

Little Snitch Mini includes a detailed network monitor that lets you see which applications currently use your network connection, how much bandwidth they’re using and which servers they’re connecting to.

This can be useful for identifying applications using too much bandwidth or connecting to suspicious servers. If an app connects to a server in China, delete the app ASAP! Little Snitch Mini is available for Mac computers. You can upgrade to the premium option for a fee.

Going premium

The free version of Little Snitch Mini gives you all the information you need to stay protected. But it’s just an information provider. If you want to use the tool for next-level features, you can upgrade to its premium option.

Little Snitch Mini premium costs $1.49 monthly or $13.49 annually. With the premium option, you get the complete feature set, including blocking of connections, extended traffic history time ranges, advanced display and filtering options and more.

For example, you can set up Little Snitch Mini to automatically block all connections when connected to an untrusted Wi-Fi network, helping to prevent your computer from being hacked or compromised.

Keep reading

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your details

How to stop your smart devices from listening to you and recording what you say