LifeLock vs. Identity Guard: What you need to know

What’s the best value for your money?

LifeLock has no doubt earned a reputation as a solid identity theft protection platform. It’s been around for years and has built up a strong user base. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only option out there.

You may not realize it, but Identity Guard has been in the identity theft protection business for more than 20 years. In that time, it has partnered with some of the biggest names in the financial industry to protect more than 47 million customers and resolve 140,000 cases of identity fraud.

Just like LifeLock, Identity Guard offers insurance coverage up to $1 million. Both have dedicated customer support systems and provide individualized case managers to help you out of jams. Plus, both systems are able to monitor your Social Security number for any changes to your credit report.

But here’s how Identity Guard makes a name for itself: affordability. Identity Guard starts its security plans at $80 yearly. Compare this to LifeLock, which bumps the price up over $100 per year.

Cheaper prices are great, but not if it comes at the cost of quality. On the contrary, Identity Guard has features to protect you that edge out the competition.

5 reasons you need this identity theft protection service

There’s no time to waste when it comes to your security. Identity Guard’s quick alerts and notifications keep you up to speed about threats to your accounts, arriving in seconds of any attempts to use your personal data. They come in near real-time via email or through the Identity Guard mobile app.

Identity Guard is the smartest option on the block. You’ve heard people say they can monitor their own credit or maybe you believe that yourself. Sure, you can check your credit report and watch your bank statements for suspicious charges, but today’s criminals are smarter than that and your protection needs to be, too.

Identity Guard uses IBM Watson artificial intelligence to monitor and process billions of pieces of information to alert you about potential threats to your identity. It’s always working to detect anything that could put your valuable information in danger.

Identity Guard monitors the Dark Web, too. There’s a good chance your info is up for sale (at a price so low it would shock you) in hacker marketplaces. Identity Guard sends an alert any time it detects your SSN, credit card numbers, financial account numbers, health insurance number or other important pieces of info are found on the Dark Web.

Plus, Identity Guard has working relationships with all three major credit bureaus. This way, it won’t lose track of any threats to your credit score. Combine this with Dark Web monitoring and free credit reporting, and you have a winning combination for cybersecurity.

Identity Guard also works to head off potential problems — not just react when if the worst happens. How? By stopping junk mail and robocalls. Both signal a heightened risk of identity theft.

An increase in these calls, pieces of mail and emails means your private information is on marketing lists and easily available for purchase. Identity Guard attacks this part of the problem by actively scouring and removing you from these lists. The less of your personal information in the wild, the better.

