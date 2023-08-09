Skip to Content
Top phone numbers for cybercriminals, phone scammers
© Heinz Teh Chee Siong | Dreamstime.com
Security & privacy

Tired of scam phone calls? Here are the top fake numbers and their associated scams

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
August 9, 2023

Are there certain numbers you never answer? If I see one that starts with the same few digits as mine, I know it’s likely a scam. That’s one of the tricks they use to get you since you’re most likely to answer if the number is vaguely familiar.

By now, you have a good idea what the scams are: Failed package delivery, you won a prize, there’s trouble with your student loan! But what about the numbers themselves? Here are a dozen you should never answer calls or texts from.

The dirty dozen

“Where’d these come from,” you ask? BeenVerified (a for-pay people search site) has a reverse phone tool you can use to see who is calling. These are the top 12 of 150,000+ numbers run through the tool over the past two years, along with the scam.

  1. (865) 630-4266: Text claiming your Wells Fargo account was locked.
  2. (469) 709-7630: A fake failed delivery attempt.
  3. (805) 637-7243: You won Publisher’s Clearing House! Not. Also used to impersonate the Visa fraud department.
  4. (858) 605-9622: Your PNC, Chase or Wells Fargo account is on hold. (It’s not.)
  5. (863) 532-7969: Call to unfreeze your debit card. 
  6. (904) 495-2559: You won a prize! (You didn’t.)
  7. (312) 339-1227: Track your delivery … or click the link to lose weight.
  8. (917) 540-7996: In March, someone could have Ghostface from the movie “Scream” call your phone. It was a marketing tactic … and freaked a lot of people out.
  9. (347) 437-1689: Used for tax scams and a fake Dyson vacuum bill.
  10. (301) 307-4601: Your package is on hold! (It’s still not.)
  11. (878) 877-1402: Your card is locked.
  12. (202) 221-7923: Uh oh, your student loan forgiveness deadline is looming. (Nope.)

Go further: Forward spam texts to the FCC at 7726 (that’s SPAM). For scam calls where you lost money or have info, go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov. For quicker reporting, go to DoNotCall.gov.

