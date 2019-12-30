Kim’s top 10 security tips of 2019

In the world of digital technology, the security landscape is ever-changing. What works for a system one day may be obsolete the next. Meanwhile, the strategies and techniques of hackers and cybercriminals become more refined with each passing moment.

In spite of this, there are brave individuals on the web who keep a sharp eye on security threats and changes to the field. These researchers will test security systems for flaws, discover bugs in major software and even find viruses lurking on the web. Tap or click to see how researchers found flaws at Apple.

In honor of this tumultuous year for cybersecurity, we’ve put together a list of Kim’s top security-related articles from 2019. Whether you’re eager to learn about the biggest threats on the web or just want to be ahead of the curve, these stories will open your mind to the many dangers we face in our digital lives.

10. Don’t update your iPhone yet! Buggy iOS 13 may put your phone at risk

iOS 13 made its official debut on Sept. 19 to an enthusiastic response from fans. But all that excitement came crashing down once users actually got ahold of the update.

A number of bugs, slowdowns and crashes left iPhone owners stumped, and a new security issue even prompted the Department of Defense to advise their staff not to download the update. If you’ve been thinking about downloading the iOS 13 update, here’s why you might want to hold off for now.

Tap or click here to see what this update broke.

9. Data breach! 800 million sensitive mortgage documents leaked

Despite recent advances in security, no company is completely immune to data breaches. In the case of one financial institution, a recent breach seems to have sprung from carelessness instead of criminals.

The company is one of the nation’s leading settlement and insurance providers, and on its public-facing website, information like private mortgage information, tax records and even Social Security numbers can be seen by anyone with an internet connection. You won’t believe how much it left open.

Tap or click here to learn what else was leaked.

8. The steps you need to take so you don’t get hacked

Keeping sensitive data safe in a digital world can be tricky. Thankfully, there are a few precautionary steps you can take to safeguard your system from cybercriminals and hackers.

If you want a safer online experience, here are our recommendations.

Tap or click here to learn these crucial security steps.

7. Malware coming to the USA after infecting 25 million devices

A recent security threat has been compromising millions of devices across India without users even knowing it’s hit them. Behind the scenes, it quietly copies itself and replaces trusted apps with compromised versions. What’s more, the threat has moved across the ocean — and has already started infecting phones right here in the U.S.!

Tap or click here to learn how to protect yourself from this new malware threat.

6. These phones are the most likely to get hacked

It can be difficult to predict when and where a hacker will strike, but this new report might make it a bit easier. By analyzing Google searches from across the web, researchers have determined which brand of smartphones and apps have the biggest risk of being hacked. The results might surprise you.

If your device is among the most popularly hacked, here’s how to stay safe.

Tap or click to see if your phone is on the list.

5. Hacker speaks to baby via Nest cam, turns up thermostat then taunts terrified family

In-home security cameras can give us peace of mind as they allow us to monitor what is happening in our house whenever, wherever. But what happens when hackers get control of these devices and turn them against us?

Tap or click to see what hackers used security cameras to do.

4. Delete this chat app! It’s a government spy tool

We already know many apps harvest our data, but how many can be said to work for the government? Well, a popular chatting app was revealed to be spying on users — and it’s apparently connected to the government of one of the wealthiest countries in the Middle East.

If you have this app, here’s why you’ll want to remove it as soon as possible.

Tap or click to learn why this app is not what it seems.

3. 6,500 online stores hacked! Was your credit card info leaked?

It’s bad enough to see one website get hacked, but how about thousands of websites at once? That’s what happened when a popular e-commerce platform was targeted by hackers. This put the financial information of millions of shoppers in harm’s way.

If you visited any of these compromised websites, you may want to think about calling your bank.

Tap or click to see how the hackers pulled it off.

2. YouTubers beware: Account hijackings on the rise

As with every platform on the internet these days, security and privacy are factors that will make or break YouTube’s future. And recently, a new hijacking threat has been targeting its most popular users.

If you or your child have a YouTube account, here’s what you need to know about the tactics these criminals are using, and how you can keep your account out of the hands of hackers.

Tap or click to learn how so many YouTube accounts were compromised.

1. How to defend your phone against SIM swap attacks

What is SIM-swapping and how can you protect yourself from this awful scam? Hackers are getting more and more devious, and sometimes the only person you can trust to keep one step ahead of them is yourself.

If you’re not sure where to start, turn to Kim. She explains what SIM-swapping is and offers the five most effective ways to protect your device against it.

Tap or click to learn how to protect yourself against this dangerous trend.