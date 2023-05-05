Though many companies are calling employees back to the office, plenty of remote job opportunities exist. Tap or click for companies offering work-from-home positions right now.

An online company that promises high-paying jobs with the United States Postal Service (USPS) was recently hacked. Security researchers found leaked data on 900,000 customers, including complete credit card records.

A lot is going on here. We’ll break it down and show you how to avoid being scammed.

It’s tough out there

You’re searching for gainful employment. Why not try USPS? Competitive pay, regular salary increases, healthcare coverage and a pension. You Google something like USPS employment and click on one of the top results.

BOOM — you’re taken to a page with a video of hard-working folks (including veterans) loading packages, delivering mail and driving trucks. Large text appears on the screen, boasting the benefits we listed above.

There are links to different positions, and it all seems legit. It even looks like the USPS site, right down to the logo. Just hand over your credit card information and you’re guaranteed a job or your money back.

What does Kim always say? If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. What we have here is a site that charges you for training and coaching with no guarantee of a job. And according to reviews at the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you won’t get your money back.

KrebsOnSecurity reports that the people running sites like this are involved in drug trafficking, mysterious deaths and legal battles with the Federal Trade Commission.

Exposed

It gets worse. Many of these malicious federal job placement sites operate under the U.S. Job Services umbrella. And that company was just found to be leaking customer data from as far back as 2016. This included customer payment records in real time.

If that’s not bad enough, the computer used by a Pakistan-based administrator for U.S. Job Services was infected with malware. It was uploading all of the device’s usernames and passwords to cybercriminals in Russia.

The leak also exposed scammy behavior, such as upselling customers on additional useless products: An add-on program that usually sells for $1,200 was being “practically given away” for a limited time, for just $49. Really?

Be careful when applying for any position

Don’t fall for companies that promise to get you hired somewhere else. It’s a scam. Apply with the company directly. Heads up: The postal exam is 100% free.

There are several websites offering job placement services that you need to stay away from. Check out this list of sites to avoid:

usjobshelpcenter.com

job-postal.com

localpostalhiring.com

uspostalrecruitment.com

postalworkerjob.com

next-level-now.com

postalhiringcenters.com

postofficehiring.com

postaljobsplacement.com

postofficejobopenings.com

postalexamprep.com

postaljobssite.com

postalwebsite.com

postalcareerscenters.com

postal-hiring.com

postal-careers.com

postal-guide.com

postal-hiring-guide.com

postal-openings.com

postofficeplacements.com

postalplacementservices.com

postaljobs20.com

postal-jobs-placement.com

postaljobopenings.com

postalemployment.com

postaljobcenters.com

postalmilitarycareers.com

epostaljobs.com

postalcareercenter.com

postalplacementcenters.com

postalplacementservice.com

postalemploymentservices.com

uspostalhiring.com

federaljobscenter.com

Repeat: Avoid these scammy sites at all costs.

