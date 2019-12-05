Is paying for antivirus software worth it?

There’s nothing wrong with looking for ways to save money. Cutting back on things like your cable or electric bill is just good business. But you need to be smart about where to cut corners. With all the cybercriminals and digital threats out there, protecting your devices and critical files should not be skimped.

Sure, there are plenty of free antivirus programs you could use, like Windows Defender, Avast and Kaspersky, but protecting your devices on today’s web is about more than basic defense. You need smarter, more robust tools to combat hackers and scammers who are getting more sophisticated.

Why TotalAV?

There are new hacks, malicious codes and clever ways to break into your system coming out nearly every day. Free antivirus software just can’t keep up with the latest threats.

TotalAV protects you from threats you didn’t even know were there. Its system will scan, locate, quarantine and eliminate viruses, trojans, adware, spyware and more. Most free programs don’t offer impressive vulnerability scans like this that actually work.

There’s even a TotalAV Safe Site browser extension that analyzes and blocks any suspicious websites before they can cause you harm. Install it on Google Chrome or Firefox to clear your cookies with just one click, launch a private browsing window and delete your browsing history.

Protect all of your devices

The days of having to worry about protecting just one device are over. Now, we all have multiple gadgets including smartphones, laptops and tablets. And, as you know, if it connects to the internet, it is vulnerable to attacks.

It doesn’t matter which format you use, either. If you use a PC or a Mac, iPhone or Android, TotalAV has you covered. It safeguards Windows, Mac and Android gadgets, while also keeping your iPhone and iPad running at peak performance.

TotalAV keeps devices safe and secure with its all-in-one, cross-platform security software. And it works wherever you are: at home, in the office or on the go.

What sets TotalAV apart?

TotalAV isn’t just about antivirus protection, it has a range of integrated optimization tools at your disposal.

Here is a quick overview of why choosing TotalAV is the best thing you can do for your digital protection:

Block phishing URLs – Stay up to date and block the latest malicious phishing URLs with its SafeSite extension. With over thousands of new examples discovered daily, you’ll remain protected.

– Stay up to date and block the latest malicious phishing URLs with its SafeSite extension. With over thousands of new examples discovered daily, you’ll remain protected. Real-time antivirus – TotalAV’s system scan locates, quarantines and eliminates viruses, trojans, adware, spyware, ransomware and more, ensuring you are protected from the latest threats.

– TotalAV’s system scan locates, quarantines and eliminates viruses, trojans, adware, spyware, ransomware and more, ensuring you are protected from the latest threats. Remote firewall – TotalAV understands privacy is important, which is why it provides remote firewall access to prevent unauthorized access to your private data.

– TotalAV understands privacy is important, which is why it provides remote firewall access to prevent unauthorized access to your private data. Scheduled scans – There is no need to add a date in your calendar for your next scan, simply select the type of scan you wish to run and schedule how frequently you want the process to run. It’s completely hassle-free!

– There is no need to add a date in your calendar for your next scan, simply select the type of scan you wish to run and schedule how frequently you want the process to run. It’s completely hassle-free! Disk cleaner – Clean up your device’s storage, app cache and any duplicate photos, saving valuable disk space.

– Clean up your device’s storage, app cache and any duplicate photos, saving valuable disk space. Enhance performance – Over time, your computer will naturally slow down. TotalAV can help identify specific errors and programs which impact your device’s performance to help you keep on top of things.

So, to answer the question, “Is paying for antivirus software worth it?” we’d have to go with a resounding “yes.” Don’t wait until your device has become infected. Turn to TotalAV.

