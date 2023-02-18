Although 5G is rolling out all over the country, there’s uncertainty about the fifth generation of mobile technology. Some people worry about it causing cancer. Others are concerned about security.

Rick from Seattle, WA, called “The Kim Komando Show” with cybersecurity concerns. He said T-Mobile recently made 5G cellular internet service available in his city. He asked, “Is 5G wireless service as secure as wired cable?” Good question! We’ve got you covered, Rick.

Here’s the answer

From a security perspective, 5G wireless and wired cable services have their own strengths and weaknesses. Neither is 100% secure nor immune to attack. However, each service comes with unique security measures and risks you should know about.

Cable service is generally considered to be more secure than wireless service. Here’s why:

Physical wired connections aren’t subject to radio frequency (RF) interference or interception.

Plus, wired connections can be more easily protected with security measures like encryption or firewalls.

These security measures can help prevent unauthorized access and data breaches.

These tools are especially important when you remember that Americans lost $20 billion to data breaches in just five years.

Despite this, 5G wireless service also has security features to protect against eavesdropping, tampering and other attacks.

Is 5G secure? Pros and cons

Check out the table below for more details.

Pros Cons 5G networks use end-to-end encryption to protect your data. They come with unique security challenges, like a greater risk of denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The next-generation networks have strong authentication and authorization protocols to prevent unauthorized access. 5G also comes with potential rogue access points hackers can use to intercept your data. 5G networks are designed to provide enhanced security features for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 5G networks are being widely deployed ➡️. There’s a larger attack surface ➡️. It might be harder to find and prevent breaches.

Overall, wired cable and 5G wireless services can be secure if appropriate security measures are taken. The key is to ensure that the service is configured correctly and secured. You should also be aware of the risks and vulnerabilities associated with each type of service.

Keep reading

Shocker: 5G and airline safety

Genius way to get fast Wi-Fi anywhere on your property