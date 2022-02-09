IRS abandoned one of the most controversial plans it’s had in years

Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) unveiled a plan to verify the identity of taxpayers through a third-party facial recognition company. The decision wasn’t met kindly by many as privacy concerns were quickly pointed out.

The company contracted to do the facial recognition, ID.me, sparked privacy concerns among politicians and digital rights advocates for their methods. At the time, ID.me claimed to use one-to-one facial matching, but it turned out that the matching goes through a more extensive database.

This effectively means that people with similar faces could access other people’s profiles. Read on to see why the IRS is changing the system again after only a month.

Here’s the backstory

The first announcement of the facial recognition software happened in November last year. The IRS claimed a trusted technology provider would handle it, and the new implementation would reach more people through the expanded use of identity documents.

It didn’t take long for people to encounter issues. Digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future expressed concern through Twitter.

The IRS recently announced that it would require people to use https://t.co/6bxDwVE91E, a facial recognition tool, in order to access their tax information online. This plan is a creepy and disturbing strike at your privacy and security. https://t.co/gsrEBlZSMI — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) January 28, 2022

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a tweet that it is deeply troubling for several reasons.

The facial recognition software also posed a huge barrier for people unfamiliar with the technology and those without a stable internet connection.

The ACLU claims the technology is “less accurate for people of color.” This is in addition to ID.me’s software sporadically failing to identify people or attribute the wrong account to a taxpayer.

The IRS has now backtracked on implementation and explained that the contract with ID.me is canceled. In addition, the agency said that it would transition away from using a third-party service for facial recognition.

What you need to know

The transition will happen over the next few weeks. An additional authentication process will be brought online in the meantime that doesn’t involve facial recognition. You should still file your taxes, though. The IRS said the transition doesn’t interfere with the ability to file.

If you struggle with filing your taxes the old-fashioned way, several free IRS programs can help you. For example, if you earn $58,000 or less, you can enroll in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). It is also the preferred program to help people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

There is also a Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. It targets any taxpayer aged 60 or older who has specific questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. The IRS also rolled out a program to assist visually impaired people.

You could also take advantage of IRS Free File. The program is now open, and you can prepare and file your Federal taxes for free. It provides two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax online for free:

Guided Tax Preparation provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. IRS partners deliver this service at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Only taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free federal tax return using IRS Free File guided tax preparation.

provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. IRS partners deliver this service at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Only taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free federal tax return using IRS Free File guided tax preparation. Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form, you fill out online for free. If you choose this option, you should know how to prepare your own tax return. It is the only IRS Free File option available for taxpayers whose income (AGI) is greater than $73,000.

You’ll find more information and IRS Free File options here.

Keep reading

It’s tax time – Easy ways to scan without a scanner

X

8 tax deductions that may save you some cash in 2022