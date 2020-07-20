While Microsoft may be well known for its consistently glitchy Windows updates, Apple isn’t perfect, either. The Cupertino-based company still releases its share of buggy software from time to time.

Just over the past few days, for instance, Apple’s new iOS 13.5 update rendered many apps on user’s devices unusable. Tap or click here to fix this problem if you’ve been having it.

While a glitch blocking apps from being opened is annoying, it’s not dangerous like the major security flaw found recently in an Apple update. Thankfully, there is a fix to that dangerous bug.

Apple’s latest run of bad luck

Updated July 21, 2020 – Have you noticed your iPhone battery draining quicker than normal lately? It’s possibly a result the recent iOS 13.6 update. People have been complaining about apps constantly running int the background and their iPhone feeling warm or hot since the update. Plus, the battery doesn’t hold a charge like it used to.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a simple fix for this, yet. But, you do have a couple of options. First, open Settings > scroll down and select Battery. Here, you can scroll down under Battery Usage By App and see if there are specific apps using tons of juice, if so you can delete those apps.

Another option is to stop apps from refreshing in the background, which theoretically should stop them from draining your battery. To do this open Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

From here you can either tap Background App Refresh and select Off. This turns the feature off for every app. Or, you can scroll down and slide the toggle to the left next to each app that is using tons of battery power. This turns the feature off for just the apps that you select.

If these options don’t work and you’re still having battery issues, there is one more drastic measure that you can take. Do a reset of all your iPhone’s settings. Don’t get this confused with a factory reset of your device, which would wipe everything clean and reset it like it was out of the box.

No, this will just return the iPhone settings to their defaults which could take care of battery draining issues that resulted from tweaking some settings along the way.

How to return iPhone settings to their default

(Note: If you want to save your settings back up your iPhone before returning them to their defaults. Tap or click here for the best way to back up your devices.)

Open Settings

Scroll down and tap General

Scroll down and tap Reset Select Reset All Settings . All settings — including network settings, the keyboard dictionary, the Home screen layout, location settings, privacy settings, and Apple Pay cards — are removed or reset to their defaults. No data or media are deleted.



If this doesn’t fix the problem consider making an appointment at the nearest Apple Store so a Genius can check it out and see if you need to replace the battery. But, make sure to do that as a last result so you’re not spending money on a new battery if it’s not necessary.

Original post detailing iOS flaw and fix

Earlier this week we told you about Apple users complaining about a number of bugs causing problems with their devices. These bugs showed up after installing Apple’s 13.5 operating system update which included a number of critical features.

Glitches from the update were rampant. For example, iPad users described a problem where the device continuously restarts itself instead of booting up. Apparently, a hard reset doesn’t fix the issue, either. Tap or click here for details on more bugs that came from the update and some fixes.

Those are just the glitchy issues. Unfortunately, there is another problem that is far worse.

Over the weekend, a hacker group known as Unc0ver came out with a tool that would allow people to “jailbreak” all versions of iOS from 11 to 13.5. This would let users install unapproved software from third-party app stores.

As you know, third-party app stores are trouble. They don’t have strict rules like official app stores so it’s easier for scammers to get their malicious apps through. We highly recommend sticking with official app stores.

The good news is Apple just released a new OS update. It’s available for most Apple devices.

How to update Apple devices

Apple released its 13.5.1 update this week and it prevents the latest jailbreak tool from compromising the system. Some of the other glitches from recent updates are still being worked on but we suggest updating to 13.5.1 as it fixes a critical security issue.

Whether you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch, the process of updating its operating system can be a little different. Here are the steps to update each device.

On an iPhone or iPad:

Open the Settings app and choose General.

Click Software Update.

If an update is available, download and install it. If not, your device may have automatically updated already.

On a Mac:

Click the Apple icon on the menu bar at the top of the screen and click System Preferences.

Click Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the updates.

On an Apple Watch:

Follow the above instructions to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.

Tap General, followed by Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.