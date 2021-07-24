Update alert: iPad and Mac bug fixes and new features

In a bit of an unusual move, Apple delayed the release of the latest versions of iPadOS and macOS. Apple devices generally get updated at the same time, but when it released patches for iOS and watchOS recently, the iPad and Mac machines were left out.

Earlier this week, iOS 14.7 brought with it several changes and security fixes for iPhones, like merging two cards and better time management. Tap or click here to see what’s included and why you should update.

So, what is included in the iPadOS update? Several features released with iOS are also present, while macOS is more focused on tweaking security flaws. Here’s what you need to know about the latest updates.

Here’s the backstory

It is unusual for patches to be separated over a couple of days, but there has been no explanation for the delay. The most likely scenario is that Apple wanted to fix a few last minutes issues, which could have affected the rollout. The company has been quiet on the delay, so it couldn’t have been that serious.

Just as with iOS 14.7, the latest iPadOS version also adds the ability to merge two cards and share one co-owned account. Here are some new features to look forward to:

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Podcast library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

The update also fixes these flaws:

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad

Here’s what changed in macOS

There isn’t a lot to the update for macOS, bringing the latest version to 11.5. The bulk of the update is targeted towards security and bug fixes:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

Security updates patching several issues in the AMD kernel, AppKit, CoreServices and IOKit

How to update your macOS:

It is recommended that you download the latest version of macOS. Not just now, but whenever an update is available. Here’s how:

From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences .

. Click Software Update .

. Click Update Now or Upgrade Now.

How to update your iPad:

Open the Settings app and choose General .

app and choose . Click Software Update .

. If an update is available, download and install it. If not, your device may have automatically updated already.

Keep reading

You don’t have to wait until fall to try the next version of macOS

X

Apple just pulled down an app that helps you spot fake Amazon reviews – after Amazon asked