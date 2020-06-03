While Microsoft may be well known for its consistently glitchy Windows updates, Apple isn’t perfect, either. The Cupertino-based company still releases its share of buggy software from time to time.

Just over the past few days, for instance, Apple’s new iOS 13.5 update rendered many apps on user’s devices unusable. Tap or click here to fix this problem if you’ve been having it.

While a glitch blocking apps from being opened is annoying, it’s not dangerous like the major security flaw found recently in an Apple update. Thankfully, there is a fix to that dangerous bug.

Apple’s latest run of bad luck

Earlier this week we told you about Apple users complaining about a number of bugs causing problems with their devices. These bugs showed up after installing Apple’s 13.5 operating system update which included a number of critical features.

Glitches from the update were rampant. For example, iPad users described a problem where the device continuously restarts itself instead of booting up. Apparently, a hard reset doesn’t fix the issue, either. Tap or click here for details on more bugs that came from the update and some fixes.

Those are just the glitchy issues. Unfortunately, there is another problem that is far worse.

Over the weekend, a hacker group known as Unc0ver came out with a tool that would allow people to “jailbreak” all versions of iOS from 11 to 13.5. This would let users install unapproved software from third-party app stores.

As you know, third-party app stores are trouble. They don’t have strict rules like official app stores so it’s easier for scammers to get their malicious apps through. We highly recommend sticking with official app stores.

The good news is Apple just released a new OS update. It’s available for most Apple devices.

How to update Apple devices

Apple released its 13.5.1 update this week and it prevents the latest jailbreak tool from compromising the system. Some of the other glitches from recent updates are still being worked on but we suggest updating to 13.5.1 as it fixes a critical security issue.

Whether you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch, the process of updating its operating system can be a little different. Here are the steps to update each device.

On an iPhone or iPad:

Open the Settings app and choose General.

Click Software Update.

If an update is available, download and install it. If not, your device may have automatically updated already.

On a Mac:

Click the Apple icon on the menu bar at the top of the screen and click System Preferences.

Click Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the updates.

On an Apple Watch:

Follow the above instructions to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.

Tap General, followed by Software Update.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.