With a new year comes a new version of Apple’s operating system. We expect iOS 16 to launch alongside the next generation iPhone in the fall. Ever send a text message and regret it? iOS 16 will let you edit or recall recently sent messages. Finally!

On the safety side, an emergency reset lets you sign out of iCloud on all your other devices and limit messaging to just the device you’re currently using. Safety Check also helps you manage the people and apps you’ve given access to. Tap or click to hear Kim speak more about what’s coming to your iPhone.

We’re not quite there yet, and Apple’s not done with iOS 15. The latest update adds some excellent new features but more importantly, it contains several major security fixes. We’ll break it down for you.

Security fixes for your iPhone and iPad

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.6 lists 37 security fixes, some of which are pretty serious:

CVE-2022-32832: A hacker can take over your phone.

A hacker can take over your phone. CVE-2022-32788: Exposes your phone to remote code execution attacks.

Exposes your phone to remote code execution attacks. CVE-2022-32857: Makes it easier for hackers to track your activity.

Makes it easier for hackers to track your activity. CVE-2022-32847: A hacker can restrict your Wi-Fi access.

A hacker can restrict your Wi-Fi access. CVE-2022-32849: A hacker can access sensitive information in your iCloud Photo Library.

While Apple didn’t mention zero-day exploits, the Cupertino company is urging iPhone owners to update as soon as possible.

iPadOS 15.6 was released alongside its iOS counterpart and contains the same fixes. The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later and iPod touch (7th generation):

To install iOS 15.6, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install .

. To install iPadOS 15.6, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

RELATED: Update Chrome! ANOTHER zero-day flaw was fixed in the latest patch

Other fixes and enhancements

It’s not all doom and gloom. Apple’s iOS 15.6 addresses some less pressing issues and even adds a nice new feature:

The TV app will let you restart a live sports game and pause, fast-forward or rewind the streaming video.

app will let you restart a live sports game and pause, fast-forward or rewind the streaming video. A storage bug that caused Settings to incorrectly show a full storage notification was fixed.

to incorrectly show a full storage notification was fixed. An issue that caused braille devices to slow down or crash when navigating text in Mail was fixed.

was fixed. An issue in Safari where a tab may revert to a previous page was also fixed.

