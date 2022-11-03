TikTok has exploded in popularity recently. The video-sharing platform has some fun things to watch, and you might find your next favorite recipe.

The problem is the platform has a shady history with security and privacy. In fact, we recently told you that TikTok has the capability to record everything that you type. Tap or click here for our report.

Earlier this year, TikTok faced the wrath of U.S. lawmakers, accusing it of capturing sensitive user data. Before that, its content moderation raised some eyebrows as many viral posts could seriously harm users. There’s a new reason why you should finally ditch TikTok for good. Keep reading for details.

Here’s the backstory

If you need more reasons to uninstall TikTok from your devices, pay attention to what the FCC recently said. Without mincing words, Brendan Carr, one of five commissioners, called for an outright ban on the app.

In an interview with Axios, Carr said he doesn’t believe there is a way forward for the app to operate in the U.S. and highlighted concerns about user data flowing back to China. Carr sent a letter to Apple and Google in June, calling for the tech giants to immediately remove the service from their respective app stores.

“TikTok’s pattern of conduct and misrepresentations regarding the unfettered access that persons in Beijing have to sensitive U.S. user data violated Apple’s and Google’s standards,” Barr wrote.

Think that the FCC is overreacting? A recent report from Dot.LA claims the app collects tons of personal data. And while it’s stated in TikTok’s privacy policy, few users take the time to go through it.

The investigation found that TikTok receives names, ages, phone numbers and emails when you sign up for the service. TikTok also knows your approximate location and identifiers of your mobile device, like its IP address. All this is on top of personal data, biometric info and your keystrokes, Dot.LA said.

How to delete the TikTok app

The easiest solution to protecting your data from TikTok is to delete your account and remove the app from your device. Deleting the app is a simple process for iOS and Android. Remember that deleting the app won’t delete your data.

To have your data removed from TikTok, you’ll need to delete your account. Here’s how:

Open the TikTok app.

Tap Profile in the bottom right.

in the bottom right. Tap the three-line icon in the top right.

in the top right. Tap Settings and Privacy .

. Tap Manage account > Delete account .

> . Follow the instructions in the app to delete your account.

NOTE: TikTok says it can take up to 30 days for your videos and data to be removed.

Now it’s time to delete the TikTok app. Here’s how:

For Android

Open the Google Play Store app .

. At the top right, tap the Profile icon .

. Tap Manage apps & devices > Manage .

> . Tap the name of the app you want to delete.

Then finally, tap Uninstall.

For Apple devices

Touch and hold the app icon on your device.

Tap Remove App > Delete App and finally, tap Delete.

