In our ever-more-connected world, just navigating our favorite sites and services can feel like stepping into a minefield. From shady emails to dodgy social media messages to scammers gaming search engine results to steal your clicks. You have to know where it’s safe to tread, and that means knowing how to spot scammers.

Follow these tips to guard against some of the trickiest dangerous links.

Buttons, buttons everywhere

Have you ever downloaded an app from outside an app store? If you have, you’ll know the button purgatory you often face, with more “Download” buttons than you can shake a stick at. Finding the real one is like playing an awful guessing game. The prize? Maybe malware!

This isn’t as problematic on official app stores, so get your apps there if possible. Know what you’re clicking on if you must venture into a download site. Take a second to hover over a button and look in the bottom-left of your browser. If the web address has the file name and the software site name in it, it’s probably safe.

Trust your instincts, though. If it seems suspicious, find the download somewhere else.

App stores: No safe haven

App stores might be safer places to download, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely safe. Scammers love to masquerade fake apps as legit ones. The same logo, a similar name — it’s easy to fall for these apps if you’re not alert.

Before hitting the “Install” button on any app, take a moment to check the app developer’s name and reviews. If users hate it or warn of malicious activity, steer clear.

Be cautious with Google

Google might be your go-to guru for most queries, but you shouldn’t trust it entirely. Scammers often buy top spot ads for popular searchers, and companies are pros at gaming the SEO algorithm to push their shady apps.

Before you click, check the URL. Don’t recognize it? Search for it to see if anyone else has fallen foul of it before.

Phishing and smishing

We’ve all dealt with phishing emails before, but what about smishing? SMS text scams are rife these days, and you must be aware of them. Never tap a link in a text if you don’t recognize the sender. Better yet, Google the site or service contacting you and go through their official site.

Remember, government agencies and officials won’t contact you initially by text. If you weren’t expecting one, it’s probably safe to ignore it.

Questionable DMs

Staying safe on social media is as important as anywhere online, and that goes double for direct and private messages. Links from someone you don’t know should be avoided altogether. But what if you do know the person?

It’s still better not to click. Social media scammers can take over accounts to spread malware, so it’s hard to know if the link is legit. Reach out to your friend or family member through a phone call before clicking a link they sent to verify it was them.

Want to lock down your security even more? Here are three mistakes everyone makes online.