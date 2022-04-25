Need to talk to a real person? 10 hard-to-find tech support phone numbers

Not all companies make it easy to find support phone numbers on their sites. They want you to fill out a form or use the chat function, but sometimes you might really need to speak to someone.
Want to contact one of the biggest retailers on the planet by phone? Amazon doesn’t openly advertise its phone number and prefers you go through other forms such as a chat window in your Amazon account. Do you still want to make that phone call? Tap or click here for more.
Here at Komando.com, we often advise that you never use Google or other search engines to look up these phone numbers, as there are too many scam results mixed in with legitimate ones. We’ve researched for you.
Here’s the backstory
The time may come when you need to contact a Big Tech company such as Microsoft, Apple or Google. Scammers are well aware that people are searching for this information.
They work the system to get spoofed websites and phone numbers as the top search results. All this to steal your information and rip you off.
With billions of users worldwide, you’d think these companies would make it easy for their customers to contact them by phone. Or perhaps that’s the very reason they prefer that we don’t.
Don’t worry. We’ve got the numbers you’re looking for and links to support pages. You may have to log in to your account to access some of these pages.
1. Amazon
888-280-4331
2. Microsoft
800-642-7676
3. Apple
800-275-2273
4. Google
650-253-0000
5. Meta (Facebook and Instagram)
650-543-4800 (Note: it isn’t easy to get someone to answer).
6. Tesla
888-518-3752
7. Roku
816-272-8106
8. Samsung
800-726-7864
9. PayPal
888-221-1161
10: Zoom
888-799-9666
