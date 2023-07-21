Car theft looks a lot different in today’s tech-powered world. Instead of bashing your window in old-school style, modern hackers have found a much sneakier way to access your car. If you have an electric vehicle (EV), you’re the most at risk.

If your ride has a computer chip and remote connectivity, it’s vulnerable to thieves. Read on to find out what the hackers are up to and how to protect your vehicle.

It’s getting vulnerable in here

The number one way hackers get into cars is through connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular networks. Even remote starters rely on a wireless connection, regardless of whether or not an actual smartphone is connected.

Another way hackers gain access is through software vulnerabilities. EVs use highly complex software systems to control essential functions like steering, braking and acceleration. Any security flaws in these areas could allow crooks to take control of your car in the blink of an eye.

Who’s in charge?

Perhaps the biggest issue on the EV security radar is the use of public charging stations. Today, the U.S. has nearly 60,000 public charging stations, most of which are Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. These devices are already getting hacked left and right, making EV chargers just another one on the list.

To use a public charger, you must use an app or a radio frequency ID card that stores location data, IP addresses and other network information. If a hacker breaks into this data, they can use it to steal your personal information.

Home EV chargers aren’t immune to hackers, either. If your home charger lets you monitor your vehicle from an app, so can a hacker. They could also access your home internet and anything you’re connected to.

Hackers’ most wanted

Last year, researchers tested several vehicle brands to see how vulnerable they were to hacks. The bad news? Vulnerabilities were found with the following 16 top manufacturers:

Acura

BMW

Ferrari

Ford

Genesis

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Kia

Land Rover

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Porsche

Rolls Royce

Toyota

The findings were spooky. Researchers could hack into Kia’s 360-degree camera remotely and view live images from the car. With Porsche, they could retrieve the vehicle’s location and send commands to the car from far away. Talk about hands-free driving!

Fortunately, the researchers alerted all impacted manufacturers of their findings. They took things seriously and released patches to fix all vulnerabilities.

Protect your ride

When it comes to cybersecurity, car manufacturers and charging network companies still have plenty of work to do. However, there are steps you can take to prevent your car from getting hacked or stolen:

Avoid using third-party apps that connect to your vehicle.

Keep up with software updates from your car manufacturer.

Avoid public EV charging stations in remote areas. Opt for a busier location where there are more eyes on your car.

Consider using a traditional anti-theft device attached to your steering wheel. They’re still effective at deterring bad guys.

RELATED: Want to know if that IoT device on your shopping list is cyber-safe? The government’s rolling out a brand new seal of approval.