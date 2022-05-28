Update Chrome! The latest patch fixes a critical flaw

You must constantly update your apps, software and operating systems when a new version is available. It occasionally gives you access to new features and settings, but it also ensures that you are protected against newly discovered security threats.

An excellent example of this is the newest update to Google’s Chrome browser. If you don’t have it already, the latest update fixes 32 security flaws hackers can exploit to hijack your computer.

Read on to see what else the update fixes and how to get it.

Here’s the backstory

While the update fixes a swath of issues, only one is categorized as critical. According to Google, the CVE-2022-1853 flaw is a “Use after free in Indexed DB” exploit.

It is a vulnerability that taps into the incorrect use of dynamic memory. Essentially, if an application doesn’t free up the allocated memory correctly, a hacker can sneak in to manipulate it. Of the other flaws, 12 are High in severity, 13 are Medium, and the remaining six are Low.

A hacker can use the High severity flaws to execute malicious code. The Medium flaws are only dangerous when exploited together with other bugs.

As usual, Google didn’t explain precisely how the flaws work. This is done so that everybody has a chance to update their browsers without divulging the information to hackers.

What you can do about it

The best way to stay protected is to update Chrome as soon as possible. The method for updating your Chrome browser is universal across all platforms. The most recent version is 102.0.5005.61.

Updating Chrome is super easy. Follow the steps below:

Open your Chrome browser.

browser. Tap or click the three vertical dots to the right of your profile icon in the upper right corner.

to the right of your profile icon in the upper right corner. From the drop-down menu, hover over Help and select About Google Chrome.

This will automatically initiate the updating process, and if a new version is available, it will start downloading. Once installed, you might need to relaunch Chrome for the update to take effect.

Keep reading

10 tips to keep Google’s Chrome browser secure

X

Chrome users, make this change now to limit ad tracking