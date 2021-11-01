If you use Chrome, you need to update your browser now

Google’s Chrome browser users must update to the latest version to make sure they are protected from growing threats. The tech giant pushed out another update last week, patching several security issues that can have devastating consequences.

This is the third browser update over the past few weeks, with the previous one fixing four high severity problems. Those unpatched issues left billions of browsers vulnerable to attacks from hackers. Through one flaw, hackers could give themselves access to secure buildings.

The latest update fixes eight issues, with seven being designated as high in severity. Two have already been exploited in the wild, making it urgent for everyone to update ASAP. Keep reading for details and how to get this critical update.

Here’s the backstory

According to Google, CVE-2021-38000 is described as “Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents.” Another flaw, CVE-2021-38003, is described as “Inappropriate implementation in V8.”

Google hasn’t explained how the flaws can be exploited or for what purposes they can be used. That’s typical as Google wants to give users a chance to update Chrome before tipping off cybercriminals.

Google has squashed 15 zero-day exploits since the beginning of the year. That is a little more than other popular browsers, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it lacks security.

What you can do about it

Keeping your browser, installed software and operating system updated to the latest versions is highly recommended. These updates take care of known security issues and sometimes bring cool new features.

Here’s how to update your Chrome browser:

Open the Chrome browser on your computer

In the top-right corner, click on the Menu button (three stacked dots)

button (three stacked dots) Hover your cursor over Help, then click About Chrome

This will force Chrome to check which version you are on, and if an update is available, it will automatically start the download process. The most recent version is 95.0.4638.69. Just a word of caution: save whatever you are busy with, as the browser needs to restart for the changes to take effect.

